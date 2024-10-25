Gen Z’s tech savviness is reshaping workplaces

AS Gen Z enters the workforce, their comfort with digital tools is reshaping how organisations communicate and operate.

Born into a world of constant connectivity, they are accustomed to collaboration across digital platforms, which has begun to change the traditional top-down communication models many workplaces have relied on for decades.

The rigid hierarchies that once defined how information flowed are becoming more open and flexible, reflecting a shift driven by the expectations of this generation.

Gen Z prefer environments where communication is direct and accessible, regardless of hierarchy or job title. This generation thrives in workplaces that leverage digital tools such as Slack, Microsoft Teams or Zoom, which allow for instantaneous communication across all levels of the organisation.

For example, in companies like Google, Slack channels serve as open spaces where employees, from junior associates to senior executives, can collaborate freely. These platforms make it easier for workers to share their thoughts with managers and peers alike, breaking down traditional barriers that once separated upper management from the rest of the workforce.

This type of open communication not only fosters inclusivity but also accelerates the exchange of ideas. In real time, a Gen Z employee can pitch an innovative solution or give feedback on a project directly to a decision-maker, without waiting for the next scheduled meeting or going through layers of bureaucracy.

Take the tech start-up Zapier, where employees use tools like asynchronous video messaging and Slack for quick check-ins and feedback loops. This has led to faster decision-making as teams do not need to wait for formal presentations or long email chains to move ideas forward.

It is no longer about sitting through lengthy formal meetings or drafting extensive reports to contribute thoughts.

Gen Z workers, accustomed to fast digital exchanges, bring their ideas to the forefront in real time, pushing for quicker solutions. Their familiarity with the immediacy of social media and online communication influences their expectation for workplace interactions to be similarly fast-paced and direct, cutting through inefficiencies that older systems often carry.

This speed not only enhances productivity but also promotes a culture of continual dialogue, where ideas can evolve and be implemented without unnecessary delays.

As workplaces adopt these digital communication tools, hierarchies become less rigid. Employees at all levels can easily connect with leaders, offering suggestions or raising concerns without the layers of traditional corporate structure.

This change can improve the flow of information, allowing ideas from different levels of the company to influence decision-making.

However, with this openness comes a challenge: maintaining clear responsibility and accountability. When communication is fluid, leaders must find ways to ensure that roles and decisions remain clear without stifling the natural exchange of ideas.

Additionally, Gen Z’s preference for transparency is shaping workplace expectations. They want to be included in decisions, to understand the reasoning behind strategies and to feel that their contributions matter.

This push for openness can create stronger connections within teams and help foster a sense of shared purpose. It does, however, require leaders to be more approachable and open than they may be used to.

To navigate these shifts, companies can tap into the skills and perspectives that Gen Z brings by implementing reverse mentoring programmes. These programmes pair younger employees, who are digital natives, with senior staff to guide them in leveraging digital tools for more effective communication and collaboration.

For example, at companies like PwC, reverse mentoring programmes have been used to teach senior leadership how to utilise social media, digital project management platforms and other tech tools that Gen Z employees are comfortable with. This not only boosts digital literacy among senior staff but also promotes smoother, more inclusive communication across the entire organisation.

Reverse mentoring goes beyond just teaching technology – it bridges generational gaps and flattens hierarchies in a way that benefits both sides. Senior leaders gain practical skills in navigating the digital landscape, while younger employees learn about leadership, strategy and decision-making.

The mutual respect and open dialogue fostered by these programmes help break down traditional barriers, creating a more connected and cohesive workplace.

Ultimately, by combining the strengths of both generations, companies can foster a more connected, agile and efficient workplace.

Reverse mentoring does not just teach senior staff about new technologies; it promotes a culture of continuous learning and collaboration.

As organisations become more connected through these digital tools, they are better equipped to face the challenges of the modern workplace.

The flattened hierarchy, instead of causing confusion, becomes an asset by facilitating quicker solutions and more adaptive strategies.

By embracing reverse mentoring, businesses can take proactive steps toward a future where generational differences are enhanced rather than hindered, ultimately contributing to the company’s overall success. It is a win-win situation: senior staff benefit from new tech skills and perspectives while Gen Z employees gain mentorship and professional development opportunities.

This initiative ensures that organisations stay competitive, resilient and prepared to meet the challenges of an increasingly digital world.

The writer is the CEO and founder of Hesa Healthcare Recruitment Agency and the Industrial Advisory Panel for the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Universiti Malaya.

