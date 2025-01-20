Hidden dangers of device repairs

IMAGINE taking your smartphone or laptop for repair, trusting that your data remains secure. Now picture that same data, such as intimate photos, bank details, or private messages, being accessed, copied, or even leaked without your knowledge.

This alarming reality is not a distant possibility but a growing concern, as revealed by a recent undercover investigation by Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The investigation revealed widespread privacy violations within the electronics repair industry, sending shockwaves across the region and shedding light on a global issue that is especially relevant to Malaysia.

These findings serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for stronger safeguards to protect consumer data.

As digital devices become increasingly integral to daily life, this issue demands immediate attention from individuals, policymakers, and industry stakeholders.

The investigation: A disturbing reality

The CNA investigation, conducted in collaboration with the Greyhats group at the National University of Singapore, used 40 devices embedded with hidden screen-recording software to monitor technician activities.

The findings were both alarming and revealing:

Unauthorised access: Technicians were caught browsing through private files, including personal photographs, payslips, and email accounts.

Data theft: Sensitive data, such as passwords and financial details, were copied onto external devices.

Intentional cover-ups: Several technicians attempted to erase browser histories and activity logs to conceal their misconduct.

This issue extends beyond Singapore. A 2022 study titled No Privacy in the Electronics Repair Industry uncovered similar breaches in North America, where technicians routinely accessed or stole personal data.

Investigative reports by The Register, a reputable technology news outlet, have corroborated these troubling practices, underscoring the global scope of the problem.

Privacy risks in the Malaysian context

In Malaysia, the risk of data breaches during repairs is particularly concerning. Many consumers opt for inexpensive third-party repair shops, often unaware of the security risks involved.

Mobile phones and laptops hold vast amounts of sensitive data, from financial records to personal photographs.

A single breach can result in identity theft, financial fraud, or public embarrassment.

CyberSecurity Malaysia reports that cybercrime, including data breaches, has cost the nation RM21 billion over the past five years.

The largely unregulated electronics repair industry exacerbates this vulnerability, making consumer protection a pressing priority.

Global examples of privacy breaches

Privacy violations during device repairs have been reported worldwide:

United Kingdom: Surveys indicate that one in four consumers experienced data breaches after using third-party repair services, leading to significant financial and emotional distress for many victims.

Australia: Reports have surfaced of technicians accessing private data during repairs, with some instances involving high-profile individuals’ devices. The breach of personal data led to serious privacy concerns and prompted calls for stronger regulations within the repair industry.

Malaysia: Local media have reported a growing number of incidents involving the leaking of personal photos and financial data following device repairs. In some cases, these breaches have resulted in identity theft and public embarrassment.

Steps Malaysians can take to protect their data

While systemic reforms are essential, individuals can take proactive measures to protect their data:

Back-up and remove data: Create backups and delete sensitive files before submitting devices for repair.

Encrypt files: Use encryption tools to secure private information, making it more difficult for unauthorised access.

Strengthen passwords and enable 2FA: Protect accounts with strong, unique passwords and two-factor authentication.

Choose reputable repair shops: Opt for authorised service centres or those with clear, transparent privacy policies, even if they cost more.

Monitor repairs: Use screen-recording or tracking software to monitor technician activities.

Perform a factory reset: As a final measure, reset your device to factory settings before repairs, ensuring a backup exists.

The role of policymakers and industry stakeholders

Individual actions alone will not address this systemic issue.

The Malaysian government and industry leaders must take decisive action to strengthen regulations and enforce accountability within the repair industry.

Recommended Actions:

Amend the personal data protection Act: Introduce specific provisions addressing the electronics repair industry, with stricter penalties for breaches.

Mandatory privacy policies: Require repair shops to display policies on how customer data will be handled.

Technician training and licensing: Implement mandatory training on data ethics and introduce licensing requirements for repair shops.

Regular audits: Conduct routine inspections of repair shops to ensure compliance with data protection standards.

Consumer awareness campaigns: Launch public education initiatives to raise awareness about the risks of data breaches and preventive measures.

Centralised reporting system: Establish a platform for consumers to report data breaches and hold violators accountable.

The cost of inaction

Failure to address these issues has far-reaching consequences. Cybercrime, already costing Malaysia billions, will only continue to rise.

More critically, unchecked data breaches could undermine Malaysia’s ambitions of becoming a global digital hub under the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint.

Trust is the cornerstone of the digital economy, and protecting consumer data is non-negotiable.

Taking action to protect privacy

The revelations from Singapore’s investigation are not just a wake-up call; they are a clarion call for immediate action.

Malaysians cannot afford to be complacent in the face of these growing threats to privacy.

While individuals must adopt robust measures to protect their data, the responsibility for safeguarding consumer trust lies equally with policymakers, industry leaders, and repair professionals.

The stakes are high. Beyond the financial toll, the erosion of trust in our digital ecosystem threatens Malaysia’s aspirations of becoming a global leader in the digital economy.

Safeguarding privacy is not just about compliance; it is about upholding the principles of integrity and respect for individual rights.

In a world where personal data has become the currency of the digital age, the power to protect it lies in our hands.

Act now, demand accountability, and champion a culture of transparency and trust.

The time to secure a safer digital future for all Malaysians is not tomorrow; it is today.

The consequences of inaction

The implications of ignoring this issue are devastating and far-reaching.

A breach of privacy can destroy a person’s life, resulting in identity theft, financial ruin, and public humiliation.

But the damage doesn’t stop there. It spreads through society, undermining trust and creating a culture of fear and suspicion.

The personal fallout is compounded by broader societal harm, destabilising communities and eroding the security that binds them together.

If we fail to act, the consequences of this neglect will be felt not only by individuals but throughout society. The time to act is now.

Every day we delay, we allow these breaches to grow unchecked, eroding the progress we’ve made in building a secure, thriving digital economy.

Dr Manivannan Rethinam is chairman of Majlis Gagasan Malaysia. Comment: letters@thesundaily.com