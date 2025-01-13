Is EPF’s savings framework enough to secure future?

THE Employees Provident Fund (EPF) last year unveiled its Belanjawanku 2024/2025 Guide and Retirement Income Adequacy (RIA) Framework, setting clear savings benchmarks to help Malaysians plan for a financially secure retirement.

On paper, this is an impressive effort, but when we peel back the layers, questions arise: Is it enough? Or are we simply plastering a band-aid over deeper systemic issues?

Decent living

Belanjawanku estimates that a single elderly person needs RM2,690 per month for a “reasonable standard of living” in retirement. It may sound achievable until you consider that inflation is a silent predator. While RM2,690 may provide comfort today, what about 10 or 20 years from now? Will that amount still cover your monthly groceries when prices inevitably rise?

The EPF’s three-tier savings framework – basic (RM390,000), adequate (RM650,000) and enhanced (RM1.3 million) – is undeniably ambitious. However, here is the catch: these targets assume consistent savings and a stable career.

How many Malaysians can tick both boxes? Career disruptions, stagnant wages and caregiving responsibilities – all these realities can shatter the illusion of consistent savings.

If EPF savings are meant to be the backbone of retirement security, what happens when that backbone breaks under economic pressures?

Rising healthcare burden

Here is the uncomfortable truth: healthcare is expensive, and it is only going to get worse. While the EPF savings benchmarks are commendable, they overlook a critical question: What about unexpected medical expenses? A single hospital bill or critical illness can wipe out years of savings.

This issue is not just financial; it is structural. Malaysia’s public healthcare system is stretched thin, and private healthcare remains out of reach for many.

Should Malaysians rely solely on insurance or should the government introduce policies that protect retirees from healthcare-driven poverty?

Are the EPF savings benchmarks masking an even larger crisis – the inadequacy of our healthcare safety net?

Savings goals in a stagnant wage economy

Let us be honest – asking Malaysians to save RM650,000 for an “adequate” retirement is a lofty goal. But here is the paradox: wage growth in Malaysia has been sluggish while the cost of living continues to rise. For many, saving even 20% of their monthly income feels like a distant dream.

The EPF rightly promotes financial discipline through voluntary contributions, automated savings and emergency funds. However, can individual willpower alone overcome systemic challenges? What about wage stagnation, job insecurity or rising inequality? Without addressing these root issues, we may be setting people up for failure.

If the economic system is not evolving to support higher savings, how realistic are these benchmarks for the average Malaysian?

Call for deeper change

The EPF’s new framework is a step forward but it cannot exist in a vacuum. To ensure a secure retirement for Malaysians, we need more than savings targets; we need systemic solutions:

0 Fight inflation with policy: Malaysians need investments that genuinely outpace inflation, not just token advice to diversify portfolios.

0 Fix healthcare crisis: A dedicated retirement healthcare fund – with government backing – could buffer Malaysians from medical shocks.

0 Boost wages and job security: Address the root causes of low savings by tackling wage stagnation, unemployment and the gig economy’s instability.

Bottom line

The EPF’s Belanjawanku Guide and RIA Framework offers structure, but it also brings to light a larger issue we must address: Are Malaysians fighting an uphill battle against forces beyond their control?

If we want retirement to be more than just a pipe dream, we must advocate for policies that bridge the gap between financial ambition and economic reality. Are savings frameworks enough or is it time for a complete rethink of what it truly means to retire with dignity?

Tan Wei Siang is an alumnus of Digital Parliament Malaysia (P050-Jelutong) and Youth Parliament (P122-Seputeh), former secretary of MPKK Taman Free School and alumnus of the Penang Youth Assembly.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com