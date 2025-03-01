HAVE you ever experienced that eerie feeling of deja vu, not with a situation but with a thing?

You learn a new word, for instance, “petrichor” (the earthy scent after rain), and suddenly, it seems like every article you read and every podcast you listen to uses that word.

Or perhaps you stumble upon an obscure band from the 70s, and their music starts popping up everywhere, from the supermarket speakers to your friend’s curated playlist.

You may even start noticing a particular car model, a vibrant shade of teal, or a specific breed of dog appearing with surprising frequency in your daily life.

This is not some grand conspiracy or a glitch in the matrix. It is your brain playing a fascinating trick on you, a cognitive bias known as the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon or the frequency illusion.

This phenomenon describes our tendency to notice something more often after learning about it for the first time, leading us to believe that its occurrence has suddenly increased. However, in reality, it is not that the thing itself has become more prevalent; it is our awareness of it that has been heightened.

Our brains are constantly bombarded with information, far more than we can consciously process. To cope with this overload, our brains have evolved to filter information, prioritising what seems relevant and filtering out the rest.

When you learn something new, especially if it is intriguing or unusual, your brain essentially flags it as “important”. This heightened awareness makes you more likely to notice it in

your environment.

Imagine your brain as a complex search engine. When you learn about something new, it is like typing a new keyword into the search bar. Suddenly, your brain starts highlighting all the results related to that keyword, making you feel like it is everywhere.

This is further reinforced by confirmation bias, another cognitive quirk where we tend to favour information that confirms our existing beliefs. So, when you see that rare car model again, it confirms your newfound belief that it is “suddenly everywhere”, solidifying the illusion.

For instance, when learning a new language, acquiring new vocabulary often leads to noticing those words and phrases in conversations, books and movies, reinforcing learning and creating the illusion that they are more common than they actually are.

This phenomenon is also evident in consumer behaviour, where marketers capitalise on it through targeted advertising; after browsing for a product online, you may start seeing advertisements for it everywhere.

Similarly, in social awareness, learning about a specific issue, like animal welfare, can make you more attuned to related news stories, documentaries and discussions. While this heightened awareness can be beneficial in motivating action, it is important to recognise that the frequency illusion may amplify the perceived prevalence of the issue.

Understanding the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon can be a powerful tool in navigating daily life. One of the first steps to harnessing its potential is to develop critical thinking skills.

When you notice something that seems to be everywhere all of a sudden, pause and reflect on whether it truly is more common or if it is your brain filtering information in a new way. This simple habit can help you distinguish between actual trends and cognitive biases, ensuring that your decisions are based on reality rather than perception.

You can also leverage this phenomenon for personal growth, particularly in learning. For example, if you are acquiring a new skill or studying a subject, immersing yourself in related materials and experiences can amplify your learning.

The more you expose yourself to a topic, the more your brain will notice and connect relevant information, creating a self-reinforcing loop that accelerates your understanding and retention.

At the same time, it is crucial to maintain perspective. The Baader-Meinhof phenomenon can sometimes distort your perception of reality by making one aspect of a topic appear more dominant than it is.

This is especially important when exploring complex or controversial issues. Being aware of this bias can prompt you to actively seek out diverse viewpoints, helping you form a balanced and informed opinion rather than being swayed by a perceived prevalence that may not reflect the whole picture.

Finally, do not shy away from questioning the information you encounter.

If you find yourself bombarded by advertisements for a product, buzz surrounding a trend or widespread discussions about an idea, take a moment to assess whether it is genuinely as popular as it seems or if the frequency illusion is influencing your perception.

By doing so, you can make more deliberate and thoughtful choices, avoiding the pitfalls of cognitive bias while staying informed and open-minded.

Recognising and addressing the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon equips you with a sharper, more nuanced view of the world and empowers you to turn awareness into meaningful action.

The Baader-Meinhof phenomenon is a fascinating reminder that our perception of the world is not always an accurate reflection of reality. By understanding this cognitive bias, we can become more discerning consumers of information, more effective learners and more critical thinkers.

So, the next time you feel like the universe is trying to tell you something through repeated occurrences, remember the frequency illusion and approach the situation with a healthy dose of skepticism and a curious mind.

Dr Praveena Rajendra is a

certified mental health and

awareness practitioner specialising in narcissistic abuse recovery.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com