Life and legacy of Pathmanaban Selvadurai

IN the vast tapestry of Singapore’s history, few threads shine as brightly as that of Pathmanaban Selvadurai, a man whose life was a symphony of service, dedication and indomitable spirit.

Born of Sri Lankan descent, Selvadurai’s journey from a law student in London to a political titan in Singapore is a story that resonates with the soul of the nation he helped build.

Selvadurai’s early years in London were marked by a fierce commitment to justice. As a young law student, he plunged into the turbulent waters of political activism, fighting to keep the Malayan Student Union free from the shadows of Communist influence. It was in these formative years that he honed the skills that would later make him a formidable presence in Singapore’s political landscape.

Upon returning to Singapore, Selvadurai’s impact was immediate and profound. He was instrumental in establishing the National Trades Union Congress, particularly the Labour Research Unit, where his legal acumen shone as he arbitrated for unionists in court. This was merely the prelude to a distinguished political career that would see him serve as MP for Bukit Panjang and Kuo Chuan from 1967 to 1984.

During his tenure, Singapore was undergoing a metamorphosis. The government’s modernisation drive saw rural neighbourhoods transformed into urban landscapes. It was a period fraught with tension as land acquisition disputes threatened to stall progress. Enter Selvadurai, whose negotiating prowess was nothing short of legendary. With a blend of empathy and persuasion, he brokered solutions that saw squatters transition into new Housing Development Board flats, paving the way for the development of homes for future generations.

Though he stepped away from the political arena in 1984, Selvadurai’s influence continued to ripple through various facets of Singaporean society.

His passion for the arts saw him serve on the Steering Committee of the Singapore Arts School and as president of the Indian Fine Arts Society.

He also held numerous board and statutory positions, including at the Singapore National Eye Centre, where his leadership left an indelible mark.

In the legal fraternity, Selvadurai was revered as a mentor and beacon of integrity. His door was always open, his counsel sought by many and his wisdom cherished by a new generation of lawyers.

His life was a testament to the ideals of integrity, service and compassion. He stood a little younger than Singapore’s founding fathers, yet he shared their vision of a fair, just and inclusive society.

Selvadurai’s passing leaves a void that echoes with the loss of a true nation builder. His legacy, however, endures in the lives he touched and the nation he helped shape.

As we bid farewell to this remarkable man, we find comfort in knowing that his spirit will forever be a part of Singapore’s story.

To his beloved wife, Vimala, and family, we extend our deepest condolences. May you find solace in the enduring legacy of Pathmanaban Selvadurai, a man who devoted his life to the betterment of others and the nation he so dearly loved.

Selvadurai’s journey was one of profound intent and unwavering commitment. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten.