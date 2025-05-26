Nature and humanity, hand in hand

MALAYSIA is home to some of the world’s richest biodiversity. From lush rainforests and winding rivers to vibrant coral reefs, our natural heritage provides clean air, fresh water, food security, climate stability and cultural identity.

To achieve true sustainability, we must recognise that nature is not just a resource but is also the foundation of life. When ecosystems thrive, they help secure a sustainable future

for all.

Some of Malaysia’s most treasured wildlife includes the Malayan tiger, the Bornean orangutan, Borneo pygmy elephant, Malayan tapir and endangered sea turtles, such as the Green turtle and Hawksbill turtle.

These remarkable animals are not only symbols of our national and natural heritage but they are also indicators of the health of our environment. They remind us of the urgent need for conservation.

Our biodiversity is under threat. Habitat loss, pollution, unsustainable practices and climate change are pushing species and ecosystems to the brink.

World Biodiversity Day was celebrated on May 22 and this year’s theme, “Harmony

with Nature and Sustainable Development,” reminds us that the health of our planet

is inseparable from human progress. It highlights the interconnectedness between the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The message is clear, whereby we cannot achieve sustainable development without protecting biodiversity. Nature supports every aspect of sustainable development, from poverty mitigation and health to economic growth and climate resilience.

In recent days, the heart-breaking loss of a baby elephant has sparked widespread concern. The government has also responded and agreed to create more ecological corridors to enable wildlife to move across landscapes, which can thus reduce conflict. These corridors will also benefit many other wildlife species and allow the ecosystem to thrive.

These commitments reflect the ambitions of the GBF, particularly Target 2, which aims to restore at least 30% of degraded ecosystems, and Target 9, which focuses on minimising human-wildlife conflict through sustainable solutions.

This approach also supports the objectives of SDG 13, which calls for urgent climate action and highlights the importance of ecosystem connectivity and adaptive management to build climate resilience.

In addition, it aligns with SDG 15, which promotes the protection, restoration and sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems to safeguard life on land.

Protecting biodiversity is not just about saving wildlife. It is about safeguarding our future. By restoring ecosystems and improving landscape connectivity, we can build a more resilient and sustainable Malaysia for generations to come.

All parties, including the private sectors should work together with the government and conservation bodies towards this cause.

At WWF-Malaysia, we are committed to solutions that benefit both people and nature. Our living landscape effort integrates tiger conservation, sustainable palm oil, responsible forestry and circular economy innovations, all in close collaboration with communities, businesses and policymakers. Together we are building landscapes where wildlife can thrive and people can prosper.

Living in harmony with nature is not just a dream for the future; it is a choice we must make every day.

Every action matters, from supporting conservation efforts to embracing sustainable lifestyles. Change begins with us.

Let us embrace a future where nature and humanity move forward hand in hand, ensuring a healthier, more resilient planet for generations to come. Because at WWF-Malaysia, we believe it is only “together possible”. Join us in making a difference.

WWF-Malaysia’s mission is to stop the degradation of the earth’s natural environment and to build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com