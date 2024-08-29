Pillars of professionalism

MANY individuals consider professionalism as the key

to success in any field.

This rudimentary principal moulds individual behaviour and attitudes throughout their work life.

Professionalism is rooted in specific elements such as hard work, humility, discipline and focus along with integrity and commitment. These values not only lead to personal growth but are the ultimate way for an organisation to express itself in terms of effectiveness and ethical base. Each pillar has its importance, and when combined they form the basis of a culture based on excellence and dependability.

When it comes to hard work, it is hard to argue that it is not the single most significant common denominator of professionalism. However, it provides

the motivation that underpins accomplishments personally and professionally, showing just how willing someone is to work for what he desires. It is not just about the amount of time spent working but also the quality of work being put in.

For example, a software engineer working on a large and complex project. The engineer may have to spend long hours debugging the code but it is this quality and the eye for detail which will make sure the project is completed successfully. This example illustrates what hard work is, which is the trifecta of effort, skill and patience. Talented individuals and organisations can fail to realise their full potential without hard work.

The second pillar of professionalism is humility, and this involves identifying a person’s limitations and adapting to

new changes while seeking feedback continually.

Humility is not about knocking oneself down but having some perspective of the strengths and weaknesses of a person. For example, a humble manager will listen to suggestions of teammates even when that person in question holds top positions, and stepping back when they know they are wrong.

In this culture, an individual does not only create an open and collaborative workplace but a place where innovation and creativity are expected. It also keeps things authentic and interesting, and ego does not step in the way of growth or development.

Discipline is another key foundation of professionalism, and it means striving to uphold a level of quality, dependability and commitment in what we do by adhering to specific standards, norms or rules. It plays a greater part in professions that require strict adherence to protocols and attention to detail, such as healthcare, law and others.

For instance, a surgeon would need discipline to adhere to surgical techniques in order not to endanger his patients. All it takes is a single slip-up for there to be a huge problem, reinforcing the effect of this pillar of professionalism.

More importantly, discipline is more than merely following rules – it also includes self-control and being able to keep sight of long-term objectives, even when we are faced with short-term setbacks or obstacles.

People with the discipline to perform are usually also regarded as high-calibre professionals, in that they can be expected time and again not just to get things done but to deliver results.

Another important aspect of professionalism is focus, which in turn, goes closely with discipline. People live in a noisy world where focusing on what matters and the work at hand is getting even more important.

Focus allows professionals to put their energy and resources into what serves them the most, providing more efficiency and effectiveness.

For example, an entrepreneur launching a new business is essentially in the trenches doing market research and product development, working furiously on customer engagement if their venture has any hope of seeing daylight. Without the focus that is derived from discipline and also identity, plans will fail because attention becomes fragmented and priorities are no longer clear.

From a practical standpoint, integrity is probably one of the foremost of these factors – it acts like a moral compass for all actions and decisions. Integrity means following morals, honest work and behaving in a way that is consistent with one’s belief.

A good example would be a financial adviser who suggests recommendations of investment strategy that may not be

to his advantage but the benefit to his clients indicates that this is a person with working integrity. By doing this, he not only helps build client trust but also his reputation in the organisation as well.

All professions require integrity as it helps keep procedures in place to prevent illegal actions and also brings fairness.

Commitment is the final pillar, and it involves taking a stand that a person

will meet his responsibilities. It is the consistent performance to meet goals and keep promises despite adversities.

It is during the hard times, for example, a project with lots of twists and turns or personal life getting in the way, that often erodes commitment.

A professional who is committed would keep going against the odds and push through working on making a change. For example, it can be a teacher who does everything possible to educate his students well despite a lack of resources and a difficult classroom environment. Such commitment will not only make a teacher more effective but also increase the quality of experience the students get from learning.

Although the pillars of hard work, humility, discipline, focus, integrity and commitment are important in the journey to success, each one has its intrinsic value, but its strength comes from being interwoven. Together, they form a strong base of professionalism that can survive the demands and intricacies of today’s workplace.

One who possesses these values is sure to be successful in his career and personal life since these are universal, philosophical aspects when it comes to phases of living. These, in brief, are the pillars of professionalism – not just idealistic ideas but real virtues that

can make a substantive difference to a person’s life and success.

Manifested through hard work,

which drives achievement; rendered

by humility that contributes to collaboration; controlled by discipline resulting in consistency; boosted by focus leading to efficiency; and ultimately carried forward through integrity, maintaining ethical standards and commitment, promising dedication.

Working on these pillars enables professionals to face the challenges in their careers confidently and in an ethical, efficient and respectful environment.

Assoc Prof Dr Akram Al-Khaled is the head of the MBA Programme at the Faculty of Business,

BERJAYA University College.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com