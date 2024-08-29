Proud to be Malaysian

AS a Malaysian Indian, I have always held a deep love and respect for my country, a nation that has nurtured and supported my family for generations.

As we approach another Merdeka Day, it is a time to reflect on what it truly means to be Malaysian, and the values that make our nation so special. This reflection not only deepens our appreciation for Malaysia but also strengthens our bond as Malaysians, united by a shared history and a collective identity.

Malaysia is a country where diversity is not just accepted but celebrated. With a rich tapestry of cultures, languages and traditions, we are a nation that thrives on the contributions of all its people, regardless of their background.

Whether Malay, Chinese, Indian or any other ethnicity, we all come together under the banner of being Malaysian. Our differences in political views and opinions only highlight the vibrant democracy we live in, where everyone has a voice. Yet, despite these differences, our unity as Malaysians remains steadfast as we are all bound by a common identity.

This unity is reflected in the opportunities Malaysia offers to all its people. No one can say they cannot earn a living in Malaysia. The nation has always been a land of opportunities, where hard work and dedication are rewarded.

This openness and accessibility have made Malaysia a home not just for its citizens but also for expatriates who are drawn to the promise of a better life and the welcoming nature of our society. This sense of opportunity is deeply ingrained in the Malaysian spirit, where the doors to success are open to everyone.

Our nation’s good weather is another blessing that makes Malaysia a desirable place to live in. The tropical climate ensures an abundance of fruits, vegetables and more, nourishing our people and contributing to one of the most cherished aspects of Malaysia, our incredible food.

Malaysian cuisine is a fusion of flavours and influences, reflecting the multicultural make-up of our society. From nasi lemak to roti canai to bak kut teh, our food is a testament to the unity in diversity that defines Malaysia.

Our vibrant marketplace offers halal and non-halal options, respecting everyone’s needs and preferences. This culinary richness is not just about sustenance, it is a symbol of our shared heritage and the harmonious blend of cultures that we celebrate every day.

Living in Malaysia means having access to a wide range of groceries, food, entertainment and religious activities. Whether I need daily essentials or wish to enjoy a meal with family, I have countless choices available to me.

When it comes to entertainment, there is something for everyone, whether it is a day out at the movies, a concert or simply enjoying the natural beauty of our parks and beaches.

Moreover, religious freedom is a cornerstone of our nation – I can freely practise my faith and engage in religious activities without fear, knowing that this right is protected and respected by all. This freedom is a vital part of our national identity, ensuring that everyone can live according to their beliefs.

Malaysia stands out for its unique education system, which not only offers national schools but also SJKC (Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina) and SJKT (Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil). These schools provide education in Mandarin and Tamil, allowing our children to learn in their mother tongue while also embracing the national curriculum.

This system reflects Malaysia’s commitment to preserving the linguistic and cultural heritage of its diverse communities, ensuring that all Malaysians have access to education that respects their cultural backgrounds.

Even when we may occasionally compare our government schools and hospitals to those in other countries, the truth is these institutions remain accessible to every Malaysian.

Our education system provides millions of children with the tools they need to succeed while our healthcare system ensures that no one is left behind when it comes to receiving essential medical care. These are blessings that we sometimes take for granted, yet they are fundamental to the well-being and progress of our nation.

In a world where such access is not always guaranteed, we should never forget how fortunate we are to live in a country where these basic needs are met and where everyone has a chance to achieve their potential.

Ultimately, it is the spirit of the Malaysian people that truly makes this country great. We are a mixed racial country, but more importantly, we are a people who have learned to live together in harmony, understanding and respect.

This sense of unity is what makes me proud to be Malaysian. It is a bond that has been forged over decades of shared history and experiences, a bond that will continue to hold us together in the years to come. This unity, born out of diversity, is our greatest strength and the foundation upon which our nation stands.

As we celebrate this Merdeka Day, let us remember the values that have brought us this far and the things that make Malaysia a great nation.

Let us continue to work towards a future where every Malaysian, regardless of race or religion, can thrive and contribute to the prosperity of our beloved country. For it is these qualities – our unity, diversity and shared love for this land – that make us truly Malaysian.

I love you, my Malaysia.

Thanesh Tamalmani

Banting