Johor ensures smooth progress for 44 delayed school projects

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government is taking proactive steps to address delays in 44 school projects across the state. Working closely with the Works Ministry (KKR), authorities aim to streamline implementation and resolve bottlenecks.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin confirmed the state’s commitment to monitoring progress.

“We conduct biweekly reviews to track stalled projects and push for timely execution,“ he said. The Johor State Education Department is also facilitating administrative processes to accelerate development.

Aznan emphasized the state’s dedication to public welfare, stating, “Approved projects must proceed without further delays.”

He spoke during the 2024 State-Level Public Examination Excellence Award ceremony, attended by Che Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor.

The Johor government remains focused on collaboration with stakeholders to ensure infrastructure projects meet community needs efficiently. - Bernama