Reading between the flags

THE recent debate over Chinese flags being waved at the Guan Gong Cultural Festival in Teluk Intan, Perak, has reignited the age-old question of how symbols can be easily twisted into points of division.

Flags, gestures and other symbols carry deep meaning, but they are also open to interpretation. While this flag-waving may have seemed harmless for some, for others it quickly became a “threat” to Malaysian identity.

The real question is: How should we respond rationally as a community?

Symbols are powerful tools. They help us express complex emotions, shared histories and cultural pride in one glance.

A flag represents much more than just colours or designs; it is about pride, history and unity. Interestingly, symbols do not mean the same thing to everyone. A gesture with deep meaning for one group may seem completely neutral to another.

At the festival, participants from China were simply celebrating their cultural pride by waving their own flags. There was no explicit intent to disrespect Malaysia. However, for some, this act took on a different meaning as if it was a direct challenge to Malaysian values. This shows how easily symbols can be misunderstood and used to support narratives that may not match their true intent.

Symbols are meant to bring us together, but they can just as easily be used to pull us apart. This “lightning rod” effect – a simple act like waving a flag – can quickly become a point of conflict. People start to view it not as a celebration but as a challenge or a threat, especially when it aligns with pre-existing fears or biases.

Responding rationally

In a world where symbols can be so easily twisted, how do we keep a level head? Obviously ignoring them is not the solution, but neither is reacting without thinking.

Instead, we should aim for a balanced, proactive response. First, knowledge is our best defence against manipulation. When we know the origins and intentions behind symbols, we can better interpret them. In this case, knowing that the Guan Gong festival is about cultural pride, not politics, may have eased some of the outrage.

Equally important is pausing to consider intent before jumping to conclusions. Asking ourselves why certain people are pushing a negative view is a vital step – are they genuinely worried or is someone stirring the pot for personal gain? Taking a moment to think about these motivations helps us respond thoughtfully rather than react emotionally.

There is the importance of open conversation. Talking openly, whether online or in person, helps clear misunderstandings and in turn keeps divisive ideas from taking root. Discussing rather than accusing allows people to see different sides of an issue, helping to break down conflict.

Even when we do not agree with a particular symbol or action, choosing respect over anger shows strength.

By setting a tone of respect, we establish that rash reactions will not weaken our unity but instead solidify it.

Finally, in a time when headlines are crafted to stir us up, we need to promote media savviness. Supporting media literacy helps us all recognise exaggeration and bias, making it harder for negative views to spread. This allows us to stay focused on what truly matters, safeguarding our unity against the noise of sensationalism. “Tak pasti, jangan kongsi.”

Strengthening unity

Malaysia’s richness lies in its diversity, and tackling issues rationally is not just crucial but fundamental in keeping that strength alive.

Symbols will always be part of our identity but they should not be used to drive us apart. In this case, rushing to react may only deepen divides, moving us further from the values

of tolerance and unity that our country was built on.

As a society, we need to keep our guard

up against attempts to use symbols for division, and focus instead on promoting understanding and connection.

By adopting a balanced, calm and thoughtful approach, we can make it clear that Malaysia’s strength is not in uniformity but in the unity that comes from respect, open dialogue and shared empathy. Now is the time to remember that our strength as a nation lies in standing together, with each

of us working to build a Malaysia where diversity is celebrated, not feared.

In The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho writes: “When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.” Much like Santiago’s journey to discover his own truth, we also have a choice in how we respond to events around us.

In times of tension, it is easy to let initial reactions drive our actions. However, the real strength lies in taking a step back, viewing each situation as it is, and choosing not to let outside forces manipulate us.

What if in moments of tension we choose patience over impulsiveness, looking beyond the surface to seek a deeper meaning? Perhaps, only then we can strengthen our

so-called unity.

Ir Dr Nahrizul Adib Kadri is an associate professor of biomedical engineering and the former director of Corporate Communications Centre, Universiti Malaya. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com