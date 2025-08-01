IN the boundless expanse of the digital world, a silent predator lurks, targeting the most vulnerable among us – our children. Social media, often hailed as a space for creativity, connection and learning, has become a double-edged sword. While it brings opportunity, it also harbours grave dangers.

The recent plea by IGP Tan Sri Razarudin Husain for parents to closely monitor their children’s online activities underscores the urgency of addressing this growing crisis.

This is not merely an issue of concern; it is an urgent call to action. Safeguarding children from online exploitation must transcend rhetoric to become a national priority.

Every parent, educator, policymaker and community member must unite to shield our future generations from harm.

Dark reality

Online predators are no longer a distant fear; they are an immediate, insidious threat. Using social media platforms as their hunting ground, they exploit the innocence and curiosity of children.

With flattery, gifts, and fake friendships, these predators groom their victims, laying a path to irreversible trauma.

In Malaysia, the statistics are sobering. According to the Disrupting Harm in Malaysia report – a collaborative effort by Ecpat International, Interpol, Unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund) and their networks of national and global partners, facilitated locally by Unicef Malaysia’s country office, with support from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry – 4% of children aged 12 to 17 who use the internet have faced explicit online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

This seemingly small percentage translates to thousands of young, fragile lives permanently scarred. Alarmingly, cases of teenagers unknowingly engaging in risky behaviour, such as sharing explicit images in exchange for money or validation, are on the rise.

These figures are not just numbers. Each represents a child – a life disrupted, a family devastated and a future potentially derailed.

Role of parents and guardians

Parents and guardians are the first line of defence in this battle. While the digital landscape may feel overwhelming, there are actionable steps every parent can take:

Foster open communication: Children must feel safe sharing their online experiences. Encourage conversations without judgement or fear of punishment.

Educate about online risks: Teach children the dangers of sharing personal information or engaging with strangers. Awareness is the first step to prevention.

Utilise parental controls: Take advantage of built-in tools on devices and platforms to monitor and restrict access to inappropriate content.

Set clear boundaries: Define rules about screen time, acceptable behaviours and safe platforms. Consistency and clarity are key.

Compassion for victims

For victims of online exploitation, the consequences are profound and long-lasting. The psychological toll often manifests in anxiety, depression, and self-esteem issues, sometimes persisting well into adulthood. Society’s role must be one of empathy and support.

Accessible counselling services, peer support groups and public awareness campaigns are essential to helping victims rebuild their lives. Silence and stigma must give way to understanding and action.

Government and community interventions

Malaysia has made notable progress in tackling online exploitation. The Online Safety Bill 2024, a landmark piece of legislation, was passed by the Dewan Rakyat on Dec 11, 2024 and the Dewan Negara on Dec 16, 2024.

The bill is now awaiting Royal Assent and will become law upon being gazetted. Once operational, it will mandate a “duty of care” for digital service providers to protect children and other users from online harms.

Collaborative initiatives with Unicef and other organisations have already fostered impactful public awareness campaigns.

The police has intensified efforts to combat cybercrimes, rescuing victims and bringing perpetrators to justice.

In recent years, the police have reported a significant increase in the number of online predator cases investigated, reflecting the growing threat and the authorities’ commitment to addressing it.

However, these commendable actions must be supported by continuous investment, policy updates and community participation.

For instance, MCMC has launched initiatives like Klik Dengan Bijak (Click Wisely) to promote digital literacy and safe online practices among children and parents.

Collective responsibility

Protecting children from online predators is a shared mission. Educational institutions should incorporate digital literacy into their curricula, empowering students to navigate the online world safely.

Technology companies must prioritise child safety, enforcing stringent detection and reporting mechanisms for exploitation. Communities must cultivate vigilance, offering children safe spaces and the reassurance that they are protected.

Call to action

The internet holds incredible promise but its darker underbelly poses a grave risk to our children. The responsibility to safeguard their innocence cannot rest on a single entity – it is a collective duty.

Let us pledge to act with urgency, empathy and determination. By fostering awareness, promoting open dialogue and building robust safeguards, we can create a digital environment where our children can explore, learn, and thrive without fear.

The safety of our children is not negotiable. It is a moral imperative that demands our unwavering commitment. Together, we can and must make the digital world a safer place for the next generation.

Dr Manivannan Rethinam is chairman of

Majlis Gagasan Malaysia.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com