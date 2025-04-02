Solving Mideast problem Trump style

THE Great White Father in Washington has spoken. Let mere mortals hark and obey.

President Donald Trump has described Gaza as a “mess” that needs to be “cleaned up”, stating that 2.1 million human refuse are befouling this potentially prime beachside property.

“We just clean out that whole thing” quoth the “great developer”.

Trump said the answer to this thorny problem is to move all these Palestinian refugees to neighbouring Egypt and Jordan. Voila! Problem solved!

Why didn’t the world think of this earlier? Small problem: Egypt has 107.5 million people crammed into a fertile area the size of the small US state of Maryland. Overpopulated Egypt is so crowded that its people have taken up camping in cemeteries.

Egypt cannot feed its people without millions in US aid delivered through a network of corrupt suppliers.

Trump had nothing to say about the corrupt former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Robert Menendez, who took large bribes for decades from the Egyptian government – and possibly from others, such as Ukraine and Israel.

Egypt has one of the world’s most rigid dictatorships. However, you never hear about this in the tame Western media.

Cairo worked hand in glove with Israel in keeping Palestinians caged up in the Gaza open air prison. Egypt’s military regime rightly feared that Palestinians would infect Egypt with ideas of democracy or Islamic government.

Egypt is the Arab world’s most populous country. Cairo’s military rulers do not want any revolutionary, trouble-making Palestinians.

The same applies to Jordan’s royal regime. Its former prince, El Hassan Talal, was elbowed out of the succession to the Hashemite throne because the US and Israel considered him too pro-Palestinian. The more amenable and charming Abdullah II was made king.

Tiny Jordan, carved out of the Arabian desert by the British imperialists after World War I, has at least 60% Palestinians, ruled over by the crack Jordanian army. Jordan is a decent, well-run nation but it too cannot absorb any more Palestinians. Neighbouring Lebanon faces a similar problem.

All these irksome Palestinians did not come from the moon. They were created when Israel ethnically cleansed what is now Northern Israel and bulldozed flat its former Arab villages. Gaza was created as a giant open-air prison camp for Palestinian refugees, whose existence was denied by Israel.

Here is an idea, Dear President Trump. Why not move the 2.1 million homeless Palestinian refugees to your Mar-a-Lago estate and its surroundings. Throw in Tampa and Lauderdale. Then, you can green light your son-in-law Jared Kushner to turn the lovely Gaza coast – now unpopulated – into a new Miami. It is so simple.

Eric S. Margolis is a syndicated columnist.Comments: letters@thesundaily.com