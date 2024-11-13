Stop all forms of sexism or racism in our country

OUR nation’s foundation is built on multiculturalism, which sets Malaysia apart from other countries in the world. We stand out because we have demonstrated to the world how people of all races, religions and cultures can live together in harmony.

There is no place for racism or sexism in this beautiful nation of ours, and all forms to spread any of these must be rejected.

However, two recent allegations highlighted by the National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) are deeply disturbing and pose a threat to the values our proud nation has fought for – that all Malaysians are equal.

It disturbs me that in this day and age, there are still those who resort to racism and sink so low as to call a fellow worker “black”.

It is demeaning to label a person as “black” just because of the person’s skin colour, and such a horrid act should not go unpunished.

As a fellow Malaysian, regardless of religion, I am appalled by such an act and call upon our unity minister to look into this matter and put an end to such practices.

It is our unity that has brought us this far, and now it is time to weed out those who still practise racism and eliminate this culture.

Another reported incident recently highlighted by NUBE involved a woman who was allegedly sexually harassed and bullied, only to be abruptly dismissed a day before Deepavali.

The bank’s excuse that she was dismissed for failing to attend an internal inquiry is utterly pathetic.

Instead, the bank should have offered the victim support and counselling after she endured years of sexual harassment.

According to reports, it is alleged that the perpetrator demanded she sleep with him and even sent her lewd pictures of himself.

Is the bank condoning sexual discrimination? The minister responsible must take immediate action to put an end to such harassment.

Sexual harassment cases must not go unchecked, as they remain a significant issue for many. According to the All Women’s Action Society, such cases are on the rise.

If these cases are reported but go unpunished, it will embolden more perpetrators to become increasingly daring in victimising women.

The two alleged incidents are deeply shocking and should be unequivocally condemned by our society. The relevant ministers and authorities must not turn a blind eye to this issue and must take immediate action to put an end to such practices.

Sarah Ibrahim Daud

Shah Alam