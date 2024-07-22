The beauty of humanity

AS I gaze back in time upon our odyssey
I cannot help but feel a sense of gratitude
For the ability to perceive in itself is an oddity
In this universe full of cold worlds in multitude
Look upon the undulating nature of our joy
The fluctuating moments of clarity and noise
Of the immense space in which we destroy
Notwithstanding the brilliance of our toys
It is from nature we derive art and poise
It isn’t in a vacuum we live and die
And yet we strive to construct the demise
Of things that make us laugh and cry
Why then does humanity race to release
Replacements of our own human means
The nature of genius born from peace
Not that from automated machines
Take a singular moment from your lives
A snapshot in reality you have witnessed
What gives it meaning is your perspectives
Not some events or patterns extrapolated
And so I beseech humanity in entirety
Every one of you with a beating heart
Stop this useless pursuit of modernity
Lest we witness civilization fall apart