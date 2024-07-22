The beauty of humanity

AS I gaze back in time upon our odyssey

I cannot help but feel a sense of gratitude

For the ability to perceive in itself is an oddity

In this universe full of cold worlds in multitude

Look upon the undulating nature of our joy

The fluctuating moments of clarity and noise

Of the immense space in which we destroy

Notwithstanding the brilliance of our toys

It is from nature we derive art and poise

It isn’t in a vacuum we live and die

And yet we strive to construct the demise

Of things that make us laugh and cry

Why then does humanity race to release

Replacements of our own human means

The nature of genius born from peace

Not that from automated machines

Take a singular moment from your lives

A snapshot in reality you have witnessed

What gives it meaning is your perspectives

Not some events or patterns extrapolated

And so I beseech humanity in entirety

Every one of you with a beating heart

Stop this useless pursuit of modernity

Lest we witness civilization fall apart