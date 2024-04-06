Unlocking benefits of sustainable palm oil for skin, body care

IN today’s world, many of us tend to look for products that can help make us look good and stay healthy, and one ingredient stands out for its remarkable benefits: sustainable palm oil.

Derived from the fruit of oil palm trees, this versatile oil is not only a staple in many kitchens but also a key ingredient in numerous skincare products.

Palm oil’s versatility as an aid for internal health and external beauty makes it an indispensable part of a holistic wellness regimen.

For those concerned about heart health, sustainable palm oil offers a compelling benefit in reducing cholesterol levels. A study published in the National Library of Medicine suggests that “palm oil does not have an incremental risk for cardiovascular disease” when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

By incorporating an appropriate amount of sustainable palm oil into your diet, you can enjoy its rich, buttery flavour while supporting your heart health.

Beyond its culinary uses, sustainable palm oil is a superstar in skincare. Palm oil can deeply nourish the skin and create a protective barrier against environmental pollutants, making it invaluable when used as an ingredient in skin cream.

When applied topically, palm oil can help restore hydration and prevent further dryness by sealing in moisture. This is particularly beneficial for sensitive skin, which can easily become irritated by harsh weather conditions and pollution.

Those suffering from skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis can find relief in sustainable palm oil. Its soothing properties can calm inflamed skin, reducing redness and discomfort.

The oil’s rich nutrient profile, including vitamins A, C and E as well as beta-carotene, enhances its healing power. These vitamins are crucial antioxidants that fight free radicals, which are notorious for causing premature ageing.

Sustainable palm oil is a potent anti-ageing ally. The vitamins and antioxidants present in the oil combat free radicals, which are one of the primary culprits behind fine lines and wrinkles.

By reducing the oxidative stress on skin cells, palm oil helps maintain a youthful and vibrant complexion.

When it comes to palm oil’s use in the cosmetic industry, the Cosmetics, Toiletries and Perfumery Association, a UK trade association, said the best alternative to palm oil is sustainable palm oil.

Major makeup and cosmetics brands have embraced sustainable palm oil.

Beauty giant Estee Lauder has similarly built a platform highlighting its efforts around ethical, sustainable palm oil for beauty.

Credo Beauty has taken a public stance on a range of ingredients sold in products it retails, including palm oil, where it feels that the solution is not to prohibit palm oil but to create a clear demand for sustainably produced palm oil.

L’Oreal noted on its website that it believes in “taking sustainable palm oil sourcing one step beyond”. As a result of its continued action, the company has earned top ranking in the World Wildlife Fund’s palm oil buyer’s scorecard.

Whether a product has been reformulated to remove palm oil or whether a product boasts about being “Palm Oil Free” on its label, what this means, in reality, is that the product now uses a blend of other vegetable oils such as sunflower, soy or coconut oil instead.

Globally, palm oil supplies between 35% and 40% of the world’s vegetable oil demand with just under 6% of the land used to produce all vegetable oils.

To get the same amount from alternative oils such as soybean, coconut or sunflower oil, you would need between four and 10 times more land, which would shift the problem to other parts of the world and threaten other habitats, species and communities.

On top of that, producing palm oil takes significantly less amount of fertiliser, pesticides and energy inputs.

Choosing sustainable palm oil is crucial as it is produced with respect for the environment and local communities.

By opting for products that use certified sustainable palm oil, consumers can enjoy its benefits without contributing to environmental degradation.

In Malaysia, the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil certification is made mandatory for palm oil plantations, smallholders and palm oil processing factories to ensure that all aspects of palm oil production adhere to sustainable practices and promote environmental conservation and social responsibility.

