Women participation in workforce vital

WITH our economic recovery growing steadily, and with AI (artificial intelligence) and technology advancements burgeoning with challenges, we need the talents and resourcefulness of the nation’s women in today’s workplace.

Research tells us that the majority of our university graduates are women; however, many are opting to leave their careers after they marry and have children to care for their families.

Currently, 55% of women in Malaysia are part of the workforce, but this figure needs to rise. We must implement necessary changes in the workplace to boost this percentage. If successful, it is projected that the country’s gross domestic product could increase by as much as RM9 billion.

In the business world, there are numerous changes that can make it more appealing for women to either return to their careers or start a new one – benefiting both their families and the companies that employ them.

Offering on-site upskilling training with flexible scheduling options is essential.

Other attractive measures include flexible working hours, job-sharing opportunities, on-site childcare, extended maternity leave (when necessary) and split schedules that allow a mix of in-person office work and remote workdays.

Gender equality in pay is a powerful motivator for women, along with a zero-tolerance policy for harassment and abuse of any kind. Research indicates that workplaces that are designed to support women’s work-life balance are key factors in their decision to re-enter the workforce.

Surveys conducted by TalentCorp’s group of companies found that 80% of organisations believe investing in work-life balance strategies boosts productivity, enhances overall company well-being and significantly contributes to talent retention.

Retaining top employees by adapting policies to accommodate life-changing phases, such as starting a family, offers significant benefits to employers by reducing the need for recruitment and training.

Furthermore, employees are more likely to stay with a company that supports their evolving circumstances. As promoting economic opportunities for women is seen as one of the most promising pathways for Malaysia’s economic growth, it is crucial to eliminate all economic barriers for women.

If successful, the country’s per capita income is projected to grow by 26.2%, which could translate into an average income gain of RM9,400. Therefore, it is vital to promote a wide range of quality employment and self-employment opportunities.

From corporate boardrooms to informal service jobs, every woman gainfully employed in the workforce can contribute to the country’s economic growth.

With the advent of online marketing, women have become highly successful in creating and selling their own products internationally, even from remote villages.

The Maasai women of Africa weave museum-quality baskets from native grasses, which sell for premium prices.

Silversmith artisans from Taxco in Mexico and the island of Bali market their exquisite jewellery designs for significant profits.

Women in India craft beautiful textiles and garments from bamboo cloth, selling them through an umbrella company. With the proceeds, these women uplift their families out of poverty, provide essential services for their communities and supply medical-grade nutrition supplements to malnourished children.

All of them contribute to the economic growth of their countries. Why not in Malaysia?

We must make every effort and create every possible opportunity for women to contribute to the economic growth and success in the coming year – for themselves, their families and the nation.

We need the intellect, talent and resourcefulness of the women in our country.

To unlock their full potential, we must revolutionise the opportunities available to them by investing in strategies that support their success, both at home and in the nation’s workplaces.

