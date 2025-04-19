Words can bind or break society

THE power of words, whether spoken or written, is undeniable in today’s world of communication.

Language is a formidable force in uniting people, sparking movements and instigating transformative change. Words shape beliefs, actions and societal trajectory.

In today’s digital age, the potency of social narratives is magnified by social media. Any contentious rhetorics can lead to harmful consequences, including mental health struggles and societal discord.

Historically, political speeches were primarily aimed at persuading audiences of the orator’s beliefs and presenting their judgement as sound and reasonable.

In modern politics, the nature of oratory has significantly shifted, particularly in parliamentary democracies, with political communications increasingly prioritising electoral success over genuine dialogue.

This transformation risks reducing speeches to mere tools for garnering votes, often leading to careless or inflammatory rhetoric that could fracture the political fabric of the nations.

The usage of racial slurs and derogatory terms is an example of how language can promote a culture of animosity and separation.

Dr Emily Rodriguez, a sociolinguist, emphasises that “recognising the history and impact of racial slurs is crucial in fostering empathy and promoting respectful dialogue within our communities”. She further states that “words have power”.

While the pursuit of votes is undeniably a critical component of democratic engagement, the challenge remains: How can political discourse return to a place of genuine persuasion and constructive dialogue rather than devolving into a competition for superficial approval?

As society navigates this complex landscape, the question lingers: Should we allow the careless use of language in Malaysia?

From scholars to seasoned journalists, Malaysian political pundits have become powerful voices, offering analysis and commentary that influence political narratives and public opinion. They are frequently compared to guardrails and have become essential to preserving the integrity of the country’s democratic processes and political discourse.

But are Malaysian political pundits keeping democratic practices running in the right direction?

Words, once powerful instruments for change and inspiration, are now frequently perceived as vehicles for manipulation, leaving the electorate questioning the authenticity of the messages being delivered.

As political speeches evolve in response to the demands of modern electoral politics, both politicians and voters need to consider the implications of this shift.

The responsibility tied to language has never been greater. Each word has the potential to either unite or divide, inspire or incite.

The question is the purpose; to seal or to break a society. The manner in which we select our words can either forge connections or erect barriers, leading to progress or discord.

Furthermore, research highlights a strong correlation between literacy, education and societal cohesion, suggesting that countries prioritising these elements often experience enhanced economic prosperity and cultural richness, showcasing the intrinsic connection between language and heritage preservation.

As we reflect on the lessons of history, it becomes apparent that the manner in which we utilise language will shape our immediate surroundings and the broader context of the nation.

By choosing our words thoughtfully and with intention, we can foster empathy, understanding and collaboration in our communities.

The intricate dance of language transcends mere communication; it embodies the essence of human expression and the foundation upon which societies are built.

Navigating the complexities of modern politics requires a conscious effort to remain cognisant of the enduring influence of language.

By harnessing the unparalleled power of our words, we can create a future that is inclusive, enlightened and harmonious.

In doing so, we can contribute to a society where dialogue bridges divides rather than deepens them, acknowledging that language is not merely a tool for communication but a catalyst for change.

The impact of our language is profound. The words we utter hold the power to shape the world around us.

Let us wield this power wisely and with compassion, shaping a better world and a better Malaysia.

Sithira Devi Govindan is the acting director at the Centre for Languages and Cultural Diplomacy, Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations.

