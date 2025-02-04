IN Part Three, we saw how Malaysia’s global ecological crisis rating slipped down to -6 points, more than halfway to the absolute bottom of -10, which represents complete defeat by climate change. We need to raise ourselves up, and perhaps the geopolitical arena presents an opportunity.

Humanity is more used to fighting us-versus-them wars, and all governments prefer to swing national budgets towards defence against neighbours rather than fight the climate war. Climate mitigation, which once occupied the top spot of the agenda for climate action, has been pushed to the bottom.

Mitigation is the effort to slow down or stop climate change. The world has mostly given up as few countries are willing to divert money into climate mitigation at the expense of defence spending. Hence, the going concern is for climate adaptation at minimal expenditure.

We institute measures to minimise the impact of climate change. However, instead of reducing global warming, we install more air-conditioners – a cop-out.

At the beginning of the year, we heard World Economic Forum (WEF) managing director Mirek Dusek lament: “Rising geopolitical tensions and a fracturing of trust are driving the global risk landscape” (theSun, Jan 21).

A WEF survey showed that armed conflict is the top risk in 2025. The survey indicated that the top longer-term global risk was climate change, biodiversity loss, critical change to the earth’s systems and a shortage of natural resources.

The Ukraine, Gaza and the African wars are the major conflicts. The West seems also to be looking forward to a bold Taiwan independence and the thrilling prospect of a Taiwan Straits-South China Sea war.

Let us focus on the Gaza War – in which Malaysia is psychologically entangled. Here is a golden opportunity to design a true peace solution to resolve the conflict between Israelis and Arabs, Jews and Muslims. When the night is the longest and killings reach their crest, it is time to find a way.

Malaysia is uniquely positioned as one of the few countries where the Torah (in the form of the biblical Old Testament), Gospel and Quran are read frequently as a religious practice by 73% of the population in total.

Jews, Christians and Muslims are familiar with the scriptural narrative of the “Flood” and Noah’s Ark. However, none of them see the message. And what is the message? The “Flood” represents potential climate change destruction of all human lives and wildlife.

Who gets the privilege of entering the Ark of Salvation? All species of wildlife and one family of humans. Only one family. What does that tell you? The message is that humanity is one family and it is bonded to all wildlife. We survive together or drown together in the flood of climate change.

If Malaysia had looked beyond the Gaza War and offered a permanent solution, it would have catapulted our nation to the top echelon of global leadership. Do not remain a sectarian player; develop a vision of world peace and how we can be a prime mover.

A true peace formula is already in the Torah, Gospel and Quran. The Torah says: “The stranger who dwells among you shall be to you as one born among you, and you shall love him as yourself...” (Leviticus 19:33-34). This verse explicitly states that strangers should be treated like native-born citizens, reinforcing the idea of equality and kindness.

A passage from the Gospel: “Jesus said to him, ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul and with all your mind’. This is the first and great Commandment. And the second is: ‘You shall love your neighbour as yourself’.” (Matthew 22:37-39)

In the parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:25-37), Jesus expands the idea of “neighbour” to anyone in need, regardless of ethnicity, religion or background. Jesus pushes neighbourli-ness to its highest level – not just loving friends but also showing kindness to enemies. “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbour and hate your enemy’. But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you.” (Matthew 5:43-44)

In verses 2:213, 4:1, 5:32, 21:92 and 49:13, the Quran teaches that all humans are one family, created by God with equal dignity. Differences in race, tribe and nation exist for mutual understanding, not division. Brotherhood is built on justice, mercy and righteousness, extending to all people, not just fellow believers.

Malaysia should have proposed the formation of a unique Mideast Union comprising the independent nations of Israel and Palestine that share one foreign policy, a common defence arrangement and joint utilisation of natural resources.

A two-state solution that Malaysia supports is not workable as it will be like North and South Korea, where two hostile armies face each other at the border. War can break out anytime.

Without embracing a vision of universal peace, Malaysia is forgoing a plus point that it can easily get. Do not wait until climate change drowns both the Israelis and Arabs. It will be too late for peace when Noah’s Flood arrives.

Get all the Muslim and European nations, as well as China, India and Russia to support the Mideast Union proposal.

How much attention is the world placing on Gaza without any plan for a true scripture-based solution? Who is paying attention to the biggest enemy – climate change – humanity’s deadliest ever foe that we created?

Let us turn north to Ukraine. Imagine this scene: the united powers of climate change have surrounded a fortress and are armed with arrows of burning forests and cauldrons of flood waters.

The western wall of the fortress, called Gaza, is defended by regiments that are battling each other instead of fighting climate change. The southern wall, called Africa, is in shambles with multitudinous warring armies. An ominous dark cloud hangs over the eastern wall, called the Taiwan-South China Sea. The northern wall, called Ukraine, is also crumbling as the regiments along its parapet have been fighting each other for years.

Is Russia, as the invader, solely to blame for the Ukraine War? Western Europe ignores Russia’s historical fears of a Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) attack on its territory.

Nato is a military alliance formed in 1949 to confront Russia. Since 1991, it has expanded significantly eastward, incorporating Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) and many other countries right into 2020. Estonia and Latvia share borders with Russia. Another Nato member, Finland, also shares a border with Russia. Technically, Nato military assets can be placed just metres from Russia’s border.

Under President Viktor Yushchenko (2005 to 2010), Ukraine pushed for Nato membership. Realising the threat to Russia, he later abandoned Nato membership plans and focused on ties with Moscow. But a new pro-Western government under Petro Poroshenko came to power in 2014 and it revived Nato ambitions.

In 2017, Ukraine’s Parliament adopted a law making Nato membership a strategic goal. In 2020, Nato granted Ukraine enhanced opportunities partner status, strengthening military cooperation.

In February 2022, Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Instead of negotiating a withdrawal by offering to give up its bid for Nato membership, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine formally applied for Nato membership in September 2022.

The following year, Nato members exacerbated the problem by pledging long-term support and removing the need for Ukraine to go through the usual membership action plan process.

Just think: If Canada and Mexico were to join a military alliance hostile to the US, wouldn’t the US invade its two neighbours without hesitation?

In 1962, the US made plans to invade Cuba because of a Russian military presence on the island. In fact, the US had attacked Cuba the previous year in a minor Bay of Pigs invasion. Yet, the West believes that its troops have the right to be stationed just a step away from Russia’s borders.

One month before Russia invaded Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin appealed to the West to respect a 1999 deal that no country can strengthen its own security at the expense of others, and he accused the West of luring Russia into war by ignoring its security concerns over Ukraine, with which it shares a 6,992km border.

Malaysia could have played a role in averting the Ukraine War had it leveraged its special relationship with Britain to make a strong case that it should get Nato to back off.

We are well-read in European history. We know that France invaded Russia in 1812, Germany invaded Russia in 1941 and Britain fought Russia in the Crimean War (1853–1856) to prevent it from gaining naval access to the Mediterranean.

Funds needed for climate action are being spent on warfare. The defence spending by Nato countries has gone up to as high as 4% of gross domestic product (GDP) and the total reached US$436 billion (RM1.94 trillion) last year. Poland is targeting to spend 5% of its GDP. It is the same bad scenario in Russia.

For lack of a world-family peace vision and global leadership, no points for Malaysia in geopolitics.

In Part Five, we shall discuss the devastating effects that an Asia-Pacific conflict will have on the climate.

Joachim Ng champions interfaith harmony. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com