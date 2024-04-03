Put to action King’s call for harmony

HIS Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has issued a clarion call to all Malaysians to refrain from touching on sensitivities involving the royal institution, race or religion.

The King also called for more focus on unity and harmony. His Majesty also observed that since the formation of Malaysia more than 60 years ago, inter-racial relationship is still not up to the desired levels. Hence, all Malaysians should heed the King’s advice.

Nevertheless, there are instances where the spirit of harmony, peace and togetherness will be put to the test by selfish and irresponsible people. However, we should not be swayed or rattled.

It is our duty as Malaysians and our civic duty to one another to contribute to the progress of our beloved country.

As we have recently celebrated Chinese New Year and will soon be welcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, these festivities serve to unite us as Malaysians.

Let us embrace positivity and unity, fostering a sense of togetherness. Let moderation guide our words and deeds, making it a cornerstone of our way of life.

Unity is not easily shattered, it is cultivated over time. The fellowship forged and guided by the National Principles, or the Rukun Negara, serves as a pillar of our nationhood and the process of nation-building. These principles are a guiding light for instilling patriotism and love for our country.

Let the symbols of sovereignty and nationhood guide us to become better Malaysians, dedicated to building a brighter future for Malaysia.