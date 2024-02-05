Reclaiming the soul of academia

IN the fast-paced world of academia, where promotions, tenure and publications reign supreme, it is easy to lose sight of the true essence of education.

However, amid the relentless pursuit of success, we must pause and ask ourselves: What is the real value of being an educator? What is the purpose of education?

For too long, universities have been caught up in a whirlwind of hyper-competitiveness, where students are reduced to mere statistics and academics are pressured to churn out publications at an alarming rate, but in this race for recognition, we have lost something essential – the soul of academia.

Education is not merely a means to an end but a journey of discovery, enlightenment and empowerment. It is about nurturing creativity, fostering critical thinking and instilling a passion for lifelong learning. Yet, in our obsession with performance indicators and rankings, we have forgotten these fundamental principles.

In her book You Learn by Living, Eleanor Roosevelt wisely advises us not to be swayed by the opinions of the incompetent. We must resist the temptation to conform to societal expectations and uphold our intellectual integrity.

We must remember that true greatness lies not in accolades or titles but in the pursuit of knowledge and wisdom. Oxford’s educational philosophy, rooted in the Socratic teaching method and the pursuit of truth, serves as a beacon of hope in these tumultuous times. It reminds us that education is not about memorisation or regurgitation but about the ability to think critically, ask questions and challenge established norms.

The Slow Professor by Barbara K. Seeber and Maggie Berg urges us to slow down, resist the culture of overwork and celebrate the value of contemplation and collaboration. They remind us that true research takes time, and that our worth as academics is not determined by the number of hours we spend at our desks but by the depth of our insights and the impact of our work.

Another prominent scholar, Professor Peter Fleming’s critique of the modern university as a soulless institution driven by celebrity culture and misplaced priorities should serve as a wake-up call. We cannot afford to continue down this path, sacrificing our mental health and integrity on the altar of success.

It is time to reclaim the soul of academia, rediscover the true purpose of education and prioritise learning over rankings, wisdom over titles and collaboration over competition, only then can we hope to create a future where universities are not just factories for producing graduates but incubators of creativity, innovation and social change.

Let us heed the wisdom of the ages and remember that the true measure of our success as educators lies not in our achievements but in the impact we have on the lives of our students and the world around us.

Together, let us build a brighter future for generations to come.

The writer is a senior lecturer of Construction Management Studies at the School of Construction and Quantity Surveying College of Built Environment at Universiti Teknologi Mara in Shah Alam. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com