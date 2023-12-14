Salary boost plan for civil servants lauded

FROM indications, civil servants can look forward to a salary increase next year to boost the economy.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has indicated that he wants to see improvements to the public service remuneration scheme while Cuepacs (Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services) president, Datuk Adnan Mat, wants the promise to be implemented immediately.

These hopes and expressions are justified. Revising the salaries of civil servants in Malaysia is essential for various reasons, ranging from economic stability to social equity and good governance.

It is a step that can benefit the civil servants and the nation as a whole.

The cost of living in Malaysia has been steadily rising. An upward salary revision can help civil servants cope with inflation and maintain their standard of living.

Offering competitive salaries is crucial to attracting and retaining qualified individuals in the civil service. If salaries are not competitive, it may deter skilled professionals from joining or staying in public service.

Higher salaries can boost motivation and job satisfaction among civil servants. When employees feel adequately compensated, they tend to perform better and are more committed to their roles.

Low salaries can make civil servants vulnerable to corruption. When their income is inadequate, they may be tempted to engage in corrupt practices to supplement their earnings.

Raising salaries can be a proactive step in curbing corruption. Adequately compensated civil servants are more likely to provide efficient and effective public services. This will not only benefit the nation, but contribute to good governance.

Increasing civil servants’ salaries can also stimulate economic growth. When they have more disposable income, they are likely to spend it, which can boost various sectors of the economy.

Malaysia’s ability to compete globally depends on having a skilled and motivated civil service. Competitive salaries can help attract top talent and reduce brain drain to some extent.

It is important to acknowledge that various professions contribute to society in different ways, and each has its unique challenges and merits.

For example, doctors and fire department workers are undoubtedly vital to the well-being of a community.

Doctors are responsible for preserving and improving lives through medical care. Every day we see large crowds in government hospitals, especially in Kuala Lumpur and other centres, waiting for medical care. Doctors are hard-pressed to provide the best care possible to patients.

They undergo extensive education and training to perform their duties effectively. Their commitment warrants recognition and reward.

Being in the medical field can be highly stressful as it involves making critical decisions and dealing with life-and-death situations. Adequate compensation will help them alleviate stress and enable them to maintain a high standard of care.

Firefighters face life-threatening situations regularly, such as battling fires or rescuing people from accidents. They are often under trying circumstances, which justifies better pay and allowances.

We hope that with the eventual increase in salaries, the productivity of the civil service will improve. As digitisation becomes prevalent, government officials can reduce their reliance on face-to-face meetings with the public without compromising efficiency. This shift should result in a significant boost in productivity.