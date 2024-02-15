Significance of Ash Wednesday observed by Christians

AS couples celebrated Valentine’s Day yesterday, Christians also observed the day as the start of the Lent season.

Contrary to popular belief, Valentine’s Day is not a Christian celebration.

I received Ash Wednesday greetings from many non-Christians. As a multicultural and multireligious nation, it is essential for us to familiarize ourselves with each other’s practices and religious celebrations. This understanding will facilitate better acceptance and mutual respect.

Throughout the world, Christians will take part in observing Lent, a period of 40 days, leading up to the Easter celebration on March 31 in the Christian calendar.

Ash Wednesday serves as a poignant reminder of life’s brevity and the eventual return to dust for all individuals.

During the Ash Wednesday masses held in churches, priests administer the sign of the cross on the foreheads of believers using ashes. This symbolic act commemorates the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross and means eternal life for those who repent. Therefore, many Christians will observe prayer, fasting and almsgiving during this period.

Christians are urged to embrace the principles of compassion, love, sharing and charity encapsulated in the Madani concept.

It is hoped that fasting will help us transcend negative emotions, fostering personal growth.

Psychologists suggest that consistent actions can develop into habits. Ideally, these positive characteristics will persist within us beyond the Lent season.

This period presents an opportune time to inculcate good habits and practices.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban