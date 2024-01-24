Support and resources vital for MACC to combat corruption

IT is commendable that the mass media, press and other electronic media are giving much prominence to the current work of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

An appropriate acknowledgement and appreciation of the MACC’s colossal role in combatting abuse of office and corruption is long overdue.

Professor Kamal Salih stated more than six months ago that had the RM1.5 trillion mentioned in the Pandora papers not been frittered away by leakages, losses, loose controls and looting, Malaysia may have been closer to our Vision 2020 goal.

Emir Research, on its part, had estimated that RM4.5 trillion had disappeared from our public domain in 26 years.

These are startling and stupendous sums of money in a country where even RM1 million is unimaginable for almost 99% of our population.

The MACC, the press and the media as well as the government must be supported in the work that is being done.

Parliamentarians in particular must help speak out against corruption. The difficult and laborious work of the judiciary in providing fair trials to those accused of wrongdoing must be appreciated as well.

The MACC and other enforcement agencies must be given sufficient protection, space and resources to carry out this momentous mammoth mission.

M. Santhananaban

Kajang