2024 BATC: Thinaah and company hit a wall in q-finals

SHAH ALAM: The national women’s squad’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) ended in tatters when they lost 3-0 to defending champions Indonesia in the last eight at the Setia City Convention Centre here today.

Malaysia dropped the first point when national singles shuttler K. Letshanaa lost 13-21, 21-18, 13-21 to Putri Kusuma Wardani.

Any hopes of a fightback by Malaysia’s top women’s doubles pair of Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah fizzled out in 59 minutes when they were upstaged 14-21, 21-18, 15-21 by world number 30 Lanny Tria Mayasari-Ribka Sugiarto.

National singles shuttler Wong Ling Ching then gave Malaysia a glimmer of hope with a first-game win before fading away to go down 21-14, 15-21, 16-21 to Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo.

Meanwhile, a distraught Thinaah, who is team captain, blamed herself for an uninspiring performance.

“I am quite disappointed with myself in today’s game... we were able to fight back but they (Lanny Tria-Ribka) proved to be more consistent with their shots,” Thinaah said.

Keeping her chin up was partner Pearly, who said it’s back to the drawing board with head coach Rexy Mainaky and his assistants to diversify their game pattern.

Rexy, when asked if the women’s squad still have a chance to play in the Uber Cup in April, said they are still trying to figure it out.

“... (maybe) we have a chance by way of world ranking,“ he said. - Bernama