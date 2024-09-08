Paris 2024: Nur Dhabitah finishes last to end Paris Olympics campaign in disappointment

PARIS: National diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri who competed in the final of the women’s 3 metre (m) Springboard event at the 2024 Paris Olympics finished at the bottom of the list which featured 12 participants.

Nur Dhabitah, who competed through the unused country quota, only scored 244.80 points overall to be ranked 12th after five dives at the Olympic Aquatic Centre here.

Just like yesterday, the 25-year-old started well with 63.00 and 60.00 points for the first and second dives to put herself in the medal race.

However, the third dive - a 2 ½ Back Somersault dive - attempt ended in a disastrous fashion when she managed only 37.50 points.

Her attempt to recover from that earlier disappointment ended in another disastrous performance when her fourth dive - a Reserve 2 ½ Somersault - saw her finish with an even bigger disaster after being awarded just 28.50 points, the lowest throughout her campaign in Paris, before improving her score in the final dive which gave her 55.80 points.

Yesterday, Nur Dhabitah advanced to the final after finishing eighth with a total of 286.95 points in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Chinese diver Chen Yiwen managed to maintain the country’s dominance in the event since the 1988 edition in Seoul, when she swept the gold with 376.00 points, while her compatriot Chang Yani took the bronze with 318.75 points.

The silver medal went to Kenny Maddison of Australia, who collected 343.10 points.

In her Rio 2016 debut, Nur Dhabitah finished ninth in the individual 10m platform and fifth in the 3m synchronized springboard event with Cheong Jun Hoong.

IN the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she narrowly missed out on the podium when she finished fourth in the 3m springboard event.

Malaysia has only won two medals from diving in the Olympics, through Datuk Pandelela Rinong who won Malaysia’s first ever diving medal after winning a bronze from the women’s 10m platform event at the 2012 London Olympics.

She later partnered Jun Hoong to win the silver medal from the 10m Synchronised Platform diving at the 2016 Rio Olympics.