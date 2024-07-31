Paris 2024: South Korean Ga Eun ends Jin Wei’s Olympic Run

PARIS: Malaysian professional women’s singles shuttler Goh Jin Wei challenge came to an early end at the 2024 Paris Olympics, after losing in her second match of Group H today.

The 24-year-old had to concede defeat in a rubber set battle 17-21, 22-20, 21-23 to world number 17 Kim Ga Eun, following a 65-minute fight at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena here.

Jin Wei, who recovered from losing the first set, managed to put up a strong fight to take the second set, 22-20 but narrowly lost the third set, 21-23 to the higher-ranked Korean player.

She began her campaign with a 23-21, 21-11 victory over two-time African Games champion Johanita Scholtz from South Africa, two days ago.

Ga Eun, who comfortably defeated Scholtz 21-12, 21-6, advanced to the knockout stage as the group winner and is expected to face Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the round of 16, provided the Indonesian player lives up to expectations as the winner of Group G.

Jin Wei, who finished second in Group H, had to end her Olympic campaign as only the group winner advances.



Jin Wei, who was in tears after the match, apologised to all Malaysians for not being able to use the opportunity well to advance to the knockout round.

“Sorry to all Malaysians. I had chances, but I made mistakes so I couldn’t win.

“I accept this defeat and do not want to give any excuses. Still got room for improvement and be ready to face challenges,“ she said.

Jin Wei’s journey to Paris 2024 was very challenging as she underwent colon surgery in 2019 and came out of temporary retirement to achieve her dream of qualifying for the Olympics.