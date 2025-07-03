Stellantis recalls 636,000 units over diesel engine

CHARTRES-DE-BRETAGNE: US-European automaker Stellantis group has begun a recall of hundreds of thousands of Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat, Opel and DS cars equipped with the 1.5 BlueHDi diesel engine, a group spokesperson told AFP Thursday.

Produced between 2017 and 2023, the models concerned have experienced problems with the timing chain that synchronises the opening and closing of the intake and exhaust valves.

Overall, 636,000 vehicles will be gradually recalled in France and still more in European countries affected.

The small 1.5 BlueHDI engine (called “DV5”) powers dozens of popular models, including the Citroen C3, C4, Opel Corsa, Mokka, and Peugeot 208, 2008, and 308.

Owners of those vehicles have expressed concern at issues including engine knocking or chirping sounds which could lead to broken valves or actual engine failure.

The manufacturer will be contacting affected owners.

When the vehicle arrives at the dealership an app can analyse the extent of the problem and see if parts should be replaced if premature wear is diagnosed.

Stellantis has extended the warranty on units affected to ten years or 240,000 kilometres (140,000 miles), the group said.

Customers who have had timing chain problems will be able to claim compensation for related expenses, Stellantis said, “provided that the vehicle’s maintenance and diagnostics follow the brand’s recommended guidelines.”

The issue is the latest in a number of recent reliability issues to hit Stellantis. The group’s new CEO, Antonio Filosa, has made vehicle quality a top priority. – AFP