2025-2026 A1 Semi-Pro League to feature 16 teams

THE 2025-2026 A1 Semi-Pro League competition will see 16 teams participating compared to 15 last season.

The increase in the number of teams follows the Amateur Football League’s (AFL) confirmation of the four more teams: Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC), Guar Syed Alwi (GSA FC), FC Seoul Phoenix, and UM-Damansara United.

AFL chairman Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi stated that KDA FC, GSA FC, and Seoul Phoenix were previously granted conditional approval and were required to fulfil several criteria and submit documents within the specified timeframe.

He said the AFL also confirmed the participation of UM-Damansara United, which was previously placed on the waiting list along with Ipoh City FC.

“After going through the document review and criteria set just like other teams, UM- Damansara United was also confirmed to participate, bringing the total to 16 teams participating in the 2025-2026 A1 Semi Pro League.

“As for Ipoh City FC, the team has decided to withdraw from the competition,“ he said in a statement today.

Previously, the AFL announced that 12 teams had successfully confirmed their participation for the upcoming season.

The teams are Armed Forces FC, Manjung City FC, Immigration FC II, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II, Selangor FC II, Kelantan WTS FC, Kedah FA, Machan FC, Kelantan Red Warriors FC, Bunga Raya FC, Malaysian University and the Perak Football Association (PAFA).

For the record, Melaka FC was crowned champions last season, while Immigration FC came in second place, thus qualifying on merit for the 2025-2026 Super League.