KUALA LUMPUR: The national sepak takraw squad created history when they won the 2025 Sepak Takraw Asian Cup quadrant event by beating Japan 2-0 in the final at Titwangsa Stadium here tonight.

To delight of over 1,000 fans, Muhammad Afifuddin Mohd Razali, Amirul Zazwan Amir, Norfaizzul Abd Razak and Muhammad Shahalril Aiman Halim blazed ahead in the first set to win 15-8, and while the Japanese quardrant of Wataru Narawa, Toshitaka Naito, Yuki Sato, and Ryota Haruhara tried their best in the second set, the Malaysians seized victory with an emphatic 15-11 win.

Quadrant coach Mohammad Zulkarnain Abdul Rahman said that the squad’s performance tonight was well deserved after their showing at the World cup in Bihar, India in March.

Malaysia is set to meet archrivals Thailand in the doubles event later tonight.