KUALA LUMPUR: Nine Malaysians will be among 32 players across Asia who will be competing in the 2025 World Championship Qualifier (WCQ) Asia Region at the Universiti Malaya Wall Squash Complex here from April 17-20.

In a statement today, organisers Ace Sports and Management confirmed that Malaysia’s contingent would comprise six men - Sanjay Jeeva, Addeen Idrakie, Ameeshenraj Chandaran, Bryan Tze Kang Lim, Mohammad Syafiq Kamal and Darren Pragasam - as well as three women - Yasshmita Jadishkumar, Yu Jie Chen and Goh Zhi Xuan.

Also in the mix will be top Asian squash players like Muhammad Asim Khan and Noor Zaman of Pakistan, Veer Chotrani of India as well as Matthew Lai and Chi Him Wong of Hong Kong in the men’s category.

In the women’s category, all eyes will be on some of the top-notch players like Nga Ching Cheng and Toby Tse of Hong Kong, Akanksha Salunkhe and Anahat Singh of India, Jemyca Aribado of the Philippines and Akari Midorikawa of Japan.

The 2025 World Championships in Chicago, the United States, will be from May 9-17.

Meanwhile, the WCQ will be followed by the ACE Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Squash (WSF) Satellite 1 from April 21-24 at the same venue.

This tournament provides players with an opportunity to earn PSA ranking points and international exposure.