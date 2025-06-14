KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) President Datuk Yong Soo Heong was today honoured with the HAWANA 2025 Award in recognition of his lifelong contribution to journalism, at the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 main celebration held at the World Trade Centre.

The award was presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and witnessed by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil; Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai; its chief executive officer, Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin; and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who also serves as HAWANA 2025 project director.

With nearly five decades of experience in the media industry, Yong, 70, began his journalism career with The Star and The Straits Echo, local newspapers in Penang, before joining Bernama on Aug 15, 1974.

He held several key positions at Bernama, including editor-in-chief and general manager, and played an instrumental role in developing the agency’s editorial style guide to ensure consistent, high-quality reporting.

Yong also strengthened Bernama’s commercial arm by introducing initiatives to boost revenue and reduce dependence on government funding.

This reflected Yong’s business acumen, honed through his years of experience in the Economic News Service during his time at the agency.

His expertise in business reporting and strong ties with a wide network of corporate leaders proved highly valuable, particularly in attracting more commercial entities to advertise on the www.bernama.com news portal, further reinforcing Bernama’s relevance and reach.

Throughout his career, Yong frequently covered then-Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who now serves as Malaysia’s Prime Minister.

His in-depth business reporting brought him into close contact with key figures in government economic and business circles, including Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, and the late Tun Daim Zainuddin.

Before retiring in October 2014, he led Bernama in supporting Malaysia’s hosting of the Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM) Conference in Putrajaya.

Yong’s contributions continue beyond his present role at MPI, where he has led efforts to strengthen journalistic professionalism in Malaysia.

He currently serves as editor-in-chief of The Weekly-Echo, a news portal he founded, and is a regular contributor of opinion pieces to the New Straits Times and Nanyang Siang Pau.

Since 2018, the Penang-born veteran journalist has also played an active role as a member of the Pro-Tem Committee for the establishment of the Malaysian Media Council, an initiative which ultimately led to the enactment of the Malaysian Media Council Act 2024, a milestone nearly 64 years in the making, dating back to the late 1960s.

From 2019 until October 2024, Yong served as a member of the Bernama Supervisory Council, an appointment by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the advice of the Communications Minister.

The council plays a vital role in safeguarding the national news agency’s editorial independence and legal compliance, ensuring Bernama continues to operate without disruption or legal risk.

HAWANA 2025, themed “Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics,“ was held over three days starting Friday, and drew around 1,000 local and foreign media practitioners.

The HAWANA Award recognises and honours professional journalists, individuals, or organisations that have made significant contributions not only to journalism but also to shaping public discourse through their work.

The inaugural HAWANA Award was posthumously presented in 2018 to the Father of Independence and Malaysia’s first Prime Minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj.

Subsequent recipients include Karangkraf Group (2022), renowned cartoonist Datuk Lat (2023), and veteran journalist James Alexander Ritchie (2024).