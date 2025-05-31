A boost that Jun Hao needed - Jonassen

ALTHOUGH national men’s singles player Leong Jun Hao exited in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Singapore Open after losing to reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, there were still plenty of positives to take from his performance.

Yesterday, Jun Hao lost to Kunlavut 13-21, 11-21 during the Super 750 tournament at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

However, Jun Hao’s performance in the Singapore Open 2025, his first quarter-final appearance this year, could mark a turning point in his season after a string of early-round exits.

National singles coaching director Kenneth Jonassen said he was both impressed and pleasantly surprised with the way the world number 25 shuttler approached the game in Singapore, particularly when upsetting world number five Jonatan Christie of Indonesia, 21-16, 21-19, at the second round of the tournament last Thursday, highlighting his true potential.

“You need to gain confidence and believe in yourself from a win like that. The process you’re going through, the things that you are trying to develop and get better at are working. It’s just still about getting the puzzle right every time you choose to step on that court.

“Beating a world-class player is where you build your confidence from. The process you’re going through as a player, in terms of development, I truly hope it will (gain confidence),” he said when met at the training session.

With signs of progress becoming more evident, all eyes will be on how far Jun Hao can progress at the upcoming Indonesia Open 2025.

The Super 1000 tournament will be held at Istora Senayan, Jakarta, from next Tuesday until June 8.

The 25-year-old will open the campaign in Indonesia Open against China’s Lei Lan Xi, with both players tied 1-1 in their head-to-head record heading into the match.