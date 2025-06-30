Aaliyah Yoong leads Malaysia to historic Asian Waterski Championships win

NATIONAL waterski sensation Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah delivered a historic performance at the 2025 IWWF Asian Waterski Championships in Bangkok, securing four gold medals and smashing the Asian jump record three times.

Competing at Rabbit Lake, the 21-year-old dominated the women’s open category, sweeping all events – slalom, jump, tricks, and overall – for the third straight time.

Her previous clean sweeps came in 2019 (Thailand) and 2022 (Korea).

Aaliyah’s stellar showing propelled Malaysia to its first-ever team title, finishing with 7,262.44 points, ahead of Japan (6,664.52) and South Korea (5,059.65).

The combined scores from slalom, tricks, and jump events sealed the victory.

“We’re very proud of the team. Aaliyah is now at the peak of her performance and is even helping guide her younger brothers, who have grown strong enough to beat top Asian male skiers,“ said national head coach Hanifah Yoong.

Her brother Aiden also shone, winning two golds in men’s tricks and overall, setting a new national record of 5,700 points in tricks.

He added two bronzes in slalom and jump. Meanwhile, Adam Yoong contributed a bronze in men’s tricks.