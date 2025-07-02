KUALA LUMPUR: No Malaysian representative advanced to the semi-finals of the ASEAN Club Championship (ACC) 2024/25 after Kuala Lumpur (KL) City lost 0-1 at the hands of Thailand’s Buriram United in their final Group B match at the Chang Arena today.

Going down in the must-win action, KL City head coach, Miroslav Kuljanac started with a defensive game pattern compared to the hosts who showed an attacking pattern.

However, KL City’s defensive tactics could only last until the 37th minute when Lucas Crispim cleverly completed Theerathon Bunmathan’s pass to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the first half.

Entering the second half, the city squad changed tactics to attack in search of an equaliser and KL City almost managed to breach through Buriram’s goal in the 48th minute but Declan Lambert’s beautiful pass failed to be completed by Patrick Reichelt.

The win saw Buriram United advance to the semi-finals as group B runners-up with 10 points.

Meanwhile, the remaining Group B action saw Cong An Hanoi FC defeat Indonesian representative Borneo FC 3-2 while Kaya FC defeated Singapore’s Lion City Sailors 2-0.

Buriram United is scheduled to meet compatriot BG Pathum United in the semi-finals while Cong An Hanoi will meet PSM Makassar to earn a slot in the final.