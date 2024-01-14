AFC Asian Cup: China’s goal disallowed, Australia past India

DOHA: China started the AFC Asian Cup with a 0-0 tie against debutant Tajikistan in Group A after Chinese defender Zhu Chenjie’s header was disallowed by VAR (video assistant referee) on Saturday, reported Xinhua.

The world’s 106th-ranked Tajikistan outplayed China throughout the first half and created several excellent chances in China’s penalty area but did not finish.

China recovered from stress and anxiety after coach Aleksandar Jankovic made crucial substitutions in the second half.

In the 80th minute, Zhu’s header from a corner made Tajikistan fans silent but VAR’s intervention reignited their passion, leading to noisy boos from Chinese fans instead.

Jankovic refused to take the referee’s controversial decision as an excuse and said that his side had practised the corner tactics sometimes.

“You don’t solve problems with tears and crying,“ Jankovic said.

The Serbian also admitted that the players felt pressure in the first half and “some adjustments” were essential before the next round against Lebanon.

In Group B, Australia outplayed India with a 2-0 victory after Jackson Irvine and Jordan Bos both scored in the second half. Uzbekistan was held a goalless draw by Syria.-Bernama