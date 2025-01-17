AFC fines Selangor FC, Insa for ACL offences

THE Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has fined Selangor FC USD24,500 (approximately RM110,000) for failing to control its fans during its AFC Champions League (ACL) Two group match against South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC at the Petaling Jaya City Stadium on Oct 23.

The AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee ruled on Wednesday that Selangor FC failed to comply with existing safety regulations and did not take necessary precautions before and during its 2-1 victory, including ensuring law and order at the stadium and its immediate surroundings, as well as monitoring and preventing the display of prohibited banners.

Red Giants fans had displayed a large banner containing numerous insulting, religious, and/or political messages and images during the match and the club was also fined for causing a three-minute, 25-second delay at the start of the second half of the match.

Meanwhile, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) midfielder Natxo Insa was fined USD5,000 (about RM22,500) for questioning the impartiality and integrity of referees during a flash interview after his club’s 0-1 defeat against China’s Shandong Taishan in their ACL Elite match played at Jinan on Nov 26.

Insa, who was also found guilty of acting aggressively, must settle the fine within 30 days, and had been warned of harsher penalties for repeat violations of the same provision.

In a separate case, Sabah FA team manager Muhd Arziz Afizy Rumsani was fined USD5,000 and handed a four-match suspension for using abusive and insulting language toward referees during their 2-2 draw against Abu Dhabi Country Club in the AFC Women’s Champions League match at Wuhan on Oct 9.

“The fines must be settled within 30 days from the date this decision is communicated, in accordance with Article 11.3 of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Code. A repeat violation of these provisions may result in more severe punishment,” the AFC said.