Aira defends 2024 National Squash Championship title with win over sister Aifa

KUALA LUMPUR: Young national squash star Aira Azman defended her crown at the 2024 National Squash Championship after defeating her older sister Aifa at the National Sports Complex, Jalan Duta here today.

In the showdown between the sisters in the final, defending champion Aira took only 29 minutes to dispatch Aifa, 11-7, 11-5, 10-12, 11-5 to win her second consecutive title.

Aira beat Sehveetrraa Kumar 8-11, 11 -9, 11-5, 2-11, 11-3 in the semifinals to book her place in today’s final match.

“Very happy to get to final with my sister. I think I play better mostly more to mentally for both of us. Aifa also want to win and I want to defend the title,” she said after the match.

Aira will now focus on representing Kedah in squash at the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in Sarawak that begins Aug 17.

Meanwhile in the men’s category, last year’s runner up Muhammad Addeen Idrakie Bahtiar finally won his first national title when he beat Mohd Syafiq Kamal 11-9, 11-3, 9-11, 11-5 in 59 minutes.