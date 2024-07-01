Al-Sultan Abdullah plays in King's Cup 2023 golf tournament

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today participated in the King's Cup 2023 golf tournament organised by The Royal Selangor Golf Club (RSGC) here.

Also present were Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri'ayatuddin Shah.

According to a post on the Istana Negara Instagram, Their Majesties were received on arrival by RSGC president Datuk Nik Azman Mohd Zain and the top leadership of the tournament organising committee.

“In the tournament played on the Four Ball Better Ball-Stableford format, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s team emerged champions after defeating the RSGC president’s team,“ the post said.

Istana Negara also uploaded several photographs of the tournament. -Bernama