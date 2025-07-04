CARLOS Alcaraz will step up his bid for a third successive Wimbledon title when the world number two faces German underdog Jan-Lennard Struff on Friday.

And Britain's Emma Raducanu will be aiming to add to the All England Club's spate of giant-killings against world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

AFP Sport picks out three matches to watch in the third round on day five at the All England Club:

Alcaraz works on service conundrum

Carlos Alcaraz knows he must fine-tune his serve to keep his Wimbledon title defence on course.

The Spaniard has been unimpressed by his serve during wins over Fabio Fognini and Oliver Tarvet in the first and second round, respectively.

After winning Wimbledon for the last two years, as well as taking the title in the warm-up event at Queen's Club in June, second seed Alcaraz knows better than most that a deadly delivery is the secret to success on grass.

“I think here in Wimbledon, I’m struggling a little bit with the serve. I’m feeling really different between Queen’s and here with the balls, with the speed,“ the five-time Grand Slam champion said ahead of a Centre Court clash with German world number 125 Struff.

“On grass the serve is probably the most important shot. At Queen’s I started to serve unbelievable. But after the first round here, I left the court not happy at all with the serve.

“I’m going to pay much attention on the serve. Let’s see if in the third round I’ll be better.”

Raducanu ready to rock Sabalenka

Raducanu believes she can add to the growing list of Wimbledon upsets in her Centre Court blockbuster showdown with top seed Sabalenka.

The British star produced one of her best performances at the All England Club to defeat former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round on Wednesday.

Now Raducanu, who won the US Open as a teenager in 2021, is gearing up for her first Grand Slam meeting with a world number one.

Although she is yet to hit top form at SW19 this year, Belarusian star Sabalenka is the only top-five seed still standing with Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini and Zheng Qinwen all out.

Three-time major winner Sabalenka is chasing a maiden Wimbledon title, having missed last year's Championships because of a shoulder injury.

Raducanu has endured a difficult time since her stunning breakthrough triumph in New York four years ago, but after back problems plagued her at the start of 2025, the world number 40 is back in the groove.

“I think having won against Marketa, she’s also a really top opponent, so that gives me confidence. I feel amazing,“ the 22-year-old said.

“Of course, Aryna is number one in the world, she’s been so dominant in the women’s game. I know it’s going to be a massive challenge.”

Osaka bids for uncharted territory

Japan's Naomi Osaka will try to reach the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time when she faces Russian world number 50 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The 27-year-old's four main draw appearances at Wimbledon have ended in two third-round defeats and losses in the first and second round.

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion, but she hasn't won a major since 2021.

Since that triumph at the Australian Open, she is on a dismal run of 11 successive Grand Slam appearances without reaching the fourth round.

The former world number one, now down to 53rd in the WTA rankings, said: “When you are young, you fear nothing, and that’s one of the really cool things about it.

“But I don’t know, with age fear kind of crept along and, I guess, paralysed me in a way.

“Now I’m kind of just getting over that and trying to spread my wings on grass. I think it’s working and I’m moving pretty well.”- AFP