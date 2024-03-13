All England: Pearly-Thinaah, Soon Huat-Shevon storm into second round

KUALA LUMPUR: National number one women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah and professional mixed doubles duo, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie cleared their first hurdle to reach the second round of All England 2024 held in Birmingham, on Tuesday.

In the Super 1000 tournament held in Utilita Arena Birmingham, Pearly-Thinaah lived up to expectations to book their second round berth by defeating professional duo, Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sen, 21-10, 21-10, in an all-Malaysian affair.

Next up, a mammoth task might await the unseeded Pearly-Thinaah should the top seed from China, Cheng Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan defeat Taiwanese pair, Hsu Ya Ching-Lin Wan Ching in the other opening round tie, to be held later today.

Meanwhile, Soon Huat-Shevon recorded a straight set win over Ko-Chi Chang-Chih Chen Lee of Taiwan, 21-17, 26-24, to advance to the next round.

Soon Huat-Shevon will face the winner between Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping of China or Australia’s Kenneth Choo-Gronya Somerville, with their match also to be held later today. - Bernama