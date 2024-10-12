Police arrest two men, seize drugs worth nearly RM83,000

SUNGAI PETANI: Police arrested a 48-year-old barber and a 33-year-old lorry driver and seized nearly 12 kilogrammes (kg) of heroin and 8.85 kg of caffeine additive, estimated to be worth nearly RM83,000, during a raid in Bandar Puteri Jaya, here, last Saturday.

Kuala Muda District Police Chief ACP Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the raid, which followed intelligence gathered since the middle of this year, was conducted at 7.07 pm at two houses believed to be used for drug processing and storage.

“The barber is believed to be the mastermind. Further investigations revealed that both suspects, who are friends, have been involved in drug trafficking activities since early this year,” he said in a press conference today.

He added that the houses is believed to have been rented by the suspects for the past four years, one for processing drugs and the other as a storage facility.

Wan Azharuddin said the police also confiscated a Perodua Myvi car, a Yamaha RXZ motorcycle, a necklace, pendant, and earrings, estimated to be worth RM52,803 in total.

He said investigations are ongoing to determine if other individuals are involved in the drug trafficking activities and initial investigations revealed that the barber has a prior record under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, while the lorry driver has no criminal record.

“Urine tests on both suspects came back negative. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said, adding that both suspects would be remanded for seven days starting Dec 7.