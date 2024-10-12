PUTRAJAYA: The Integrated Business Digitalisation Initiative for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) is capable of driving the digitalisation of the entire business chain, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation said.

The corporation described the initiative as a game changer that will empower MSMEs to increase productivity and reduce business operating costs by 20 per cent by 2030.

“The Integrated Business Digitalisation Initiative encompasses vital components such as integrating business ID and evaluating the digital maturity aimed at matching suitable digital solutions with current needs and to propel the level of digital maturity among local businesses,” it said in a statement today.

The initiative is also part of the government’s commitment to speed up digital transformation among the MSMEs, aiming for 1.26 million businesses to achieve maturity level through comprehensive digital technology and 292,000 businesses to achieve comprehensive digitalisation maturity by 2030.

Meanwhile, MDEC chief executive officer Anuar Fadzil shared that the initiative, approved by the National Digital Economic Council on Dec 4, is expected to encourage at least 80 per cent of MSMEs to use digital technology in a more comprehensive manner.

“Through strategic collaborations with agencies such as SME Corp, this initiative has been planned carefully to ensure effective coordination from planning to implementation.

“This will speed up the business digitalisation transformation agenda and make our national economy more competitive and innovative,” he said.