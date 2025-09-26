Amarjit Singh Gill elected as UCI vice-president, first Malaysian

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian National Cycling Federation president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill has created history by being elected as a vice-president of the International Cycling Union.

His election occurred at the UCI’s 194th Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, making him the first Malaysian to hold the position in the world governing body for cycling.

Amarjit described his election as a recognition of Asia’s increasingly important role in shaping the future of world cycling.

“This is proof of the trust placed in me by my peers in the global cycling community,“ he said in a statement.

He dedicated his success to serving the global cycling family with integrity, inclusivity, and vision.

Amarjit expressed his commitment to working with UCI president David Lappartient and colleagues to ensure cycling continues to inspire and expand.

Lappartient welcomed the election, noting Amarjit brings vast experience as president of the Asian Cycling Confederation.

He said Amarjit has a progressive vision for the development of world cycling.

Lappartient added that Amarjit’s presence reflects Asia’s increasingly influential voice in the global arena.

The UCI president also retained his position for a third consecutive term after being returned unopposed.

Others elected as UCI vice-presidents for the 2025-2029 term are Italy’s Enrico Della Casa and Katerina Nash of the Czech Republic.

Cuba’s José Manuel Pelaez was also elected as a vice-president for the new term. – Bernama