Andre Anura’s slot to Paris 2024 hangs on five meets

KUALA LUMPUR: National triple jumper, Andre Anura Anuar needs to put up his best jumps in five championships he will be participating to keep alive his chance of appearing in the 2024 Paris Olympics scheduled from July 26 to Aug 11.

His coach, Ahmad Firdaus Salim said Andre Anura needs to keep top-level consistency with jumps of at least 16.40 to 16.70 metres to be in the group of 32 best jumpers in the world to qualify for the Road to Paris 24 before June 30.

“Actually we have time until the end of June (for Andre Anura to qualify for Paris). Among the meets Andre Anura is down to participate are Singapore Open in April and a Taiwanese invitational championship in May.

“The three other tournaments in June are the Malaysia Open, Taiwan Open and the ASEAN University Games (AUG) 2024 in Indonesia,” he said when met after Phase 1 Podium Programme Assembly here yesterday.

Based on the Road to Paris 24 qualification, the 24-year-old athlete is now ranked 48th with 1,081 points under World Athletics .

In this regard, Ahmad Firdaus is not worried with the results of the SEA Games defending champion in the shock defeat to Sarawak jumper, Brendon Ting Li King in the Kuala Lumpur All Comers 2024 athletics meet in Bukit Jalil, on Sunday.

Brendon representing Kawan Athletics cleared 15.56 m to beat Andre Anura’s 15.39 m for silver and the bronze went to Andrew George Medina of Singapore Sports School (15.29m).

Based on his performance at the 2024 Kuala Lumpur All Comers Athletics Championships, Ahmad Firdaus admitted that Andre Anura needs to make some changes to balance his muscle strength so he can return to his best performance before the qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games ends. -Bernama