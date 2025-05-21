Embraer KC-390 Millennium – Enhancing airlift capabilities

LANGKAWI: Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer SA’s next-generation multi-mission medium transport aircraft, the KC-390 Millennium, is poised to be a global game changer, offering capabilities and advantages that make the aircraft exceptionally well-suited for Malaysia and the wider Southeast Asian region.

As Malaysia modernises its defence assets, the KC-390 Millennium offers a distinct advantage in terms of its ability to undertake a variety of missions on a singular platform, interoperability and competitive acquisition and life-cycle costs, making it well-suited for operations regionally and within the country’s borders.

The KC-390 Millennium, powered by IAE V2500 engines, is capable of performing a wide range of missions, such as transporting and dropping cargo and troops, medical evacuation, search and rescue, air-to-air refuelling both as a tanker and a receiver, firefighting and humanitarian aid.

“In vital missions, especially humanitarian aid and disaster relief, time is of the essence. The KC-390 Millennium flies faster (470 knots) and further on a standard crew duty day. It also carries more cargo (26 metric tons) compared to other medium-sized military cargo aircraft,” said Caetano Neto, vice-president of sales and business development in Asia-Pacific and Middle East for Embraer Defense & Security Division.

“The aircraft is versatile and reliable, designed with advanced features like modern avionics, complete fly-by-wire control, and can operate in the most demanding conditions – on temporary and unpaved runways, and in hot and high, cold and dry or humid conditions,“ he told SunBiz.