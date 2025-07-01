Argentine football fans face backlash for anti-Semitic acts in Buenos Aires

THE Argentine Football Association (AFA) on Monday condemned the “antisemitic acts” by fans of the second division All Boys club during a match in Buenos Aires over the weekend.

In videos posted on social media, several people are seen carrying a coffin draped in the Israeli flag before a match on Sunday between All Boys and Atlanta on Sunday, a club located in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood of the Argentine capital.

The coffin appears painted in the colors of Atlanta.

Several people in the video are seen waving Iranian and Palestinian flags.

During the match itself, which ended in a 0-0 draw, a drone bearing a Palestinian flag flew over the stadium and some fans of the All Boys home team chanted anti-Israel slogans.

Outside the venue, pamphlets reading “Clear off to Israel” were distributed and a banner reading “Death to the genocidal state of Israel” was displayed.

The AFA in a statement expressed “its total and absolute repudiation of the abhorrent acts of antisemitism carried out by fans of All Boys yesterday, both before and during the match between the club and Atlanta.”

The association added that it had filed a formal complaint with its disciplinary court.

The security ministry, meanwhile, said it had filed a criminal complaint, pointing to “demonstrations of violence, expressions of racial and religious hatred, and public intimidation.”

The Argentine Delegation of Jewish Associations condemned the incidents and demanded that “the relevant authorities, the AFA, and the All Boys Club act firmly against these acts of hatred.”

The Jewish community in Argentina, the largest in Latin America, is estimated at around 300,000 members.