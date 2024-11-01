Asian Cup: Zahid extends best wishes to Harimau Malaya squad

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi extended his best wishes to the Harimau Malaya squad led by Kim Pan Gon, who will be competing in the 2023 Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar.

Ahmad Zahid, in a Facebook post today, also congratulated the national squad on their outstanding success in qualifying for the prestigious Asian football tournament on merit.

“I, along with all Malaysians, always pray for your success. Pin the determination and strengthen your resolve to bring honour to the country.

“May you succeed in winning for the country and fight for Malaysia! InsyaAllah, I am confident that involvement in a big tournament like this will be a catalyst for the continued growth of the country’s football industry and the emergence of more talented players,“ he said.

The 2023 Asian Cup will take place from tomorrow (Jan 12) until Feb 10.

The national squad will kick off their Group E campaign against Jordan on Jan 15, followed by Bahrain on Jan 20, and two-time champions South Korea on Jan 25.

Only the group winners and runners-up, along with the four best third-placed teams, will qualify for the Round of 16 in Doha.

This is Malaysia’s fourth appearance in the Asian Cup, having qualified on merit in 1976 in Iran, 1980 in Kuwait, and as joint hosts in 2007 with Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Malaysia have yet to progress to the Round of 16 in the competition. -Bernama