ASTAF: Hatyai Safe for Thai King’s Cup Sepaktakraw

THE 38th Thai King’s Cup in Hatyai remains safe, peaceful and fully under control, the Asian Sepaktakraw Federation (ASTAF) said today following concerns over regional security.

ASTAF president Datuk Abdul Halim Kader said the situation in Hatyai is unaffected by the recent military skirmishes near the Thailand-Cambodia border, which is more than 900 kilometres from the tournament venue.

“We encourage all participants, especially Malaysian and Singaporean fans, to proceed with their travel plans confidently and join us in rallying behind Team Malaysia and Team Singapore as they compete at the pinnacle of international sepak takraw,” he said in an advisory today.

Abdul Halim said Thai authorities have also reinforced security at all official accommodations and the tournament venue at the Hatyai Hall inside Central Hatyai Shopping Mall, with additional personnel deployed.

As part of precautionary measures, he also said all 18 participating national teams have been advised to remain vigilant and return to their official hotels immediately following each match to ensure smooth tournament operations and safety.

It was reported yesterday that a Thai civilian was killed and three others, including a five-year-old child, were seriously injured following a clash between Thai and Cambodian troops in a disputed border area early Thursday.

The two Southeast Asian neighbours have been disputing an 817-km undemarcated border for decades, which continues to sour diplomatic ties- BERNAMA