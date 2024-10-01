Athlete who failed doping test gets two-year ban

KUALA LUMPUR: A track and field athlete who failed a doping test last year has been handed a two-year ban from taking part in any competitions from June 2, 2023 to June 1, 2025.

The Anti-Doping Agency of Malaysia (Adamas) said the high jumper, however, can submit a written appeal to Adamas by Jan 24 at the latest.

“The hearing panel decided that the athlete had contravened the Adamas Anti-Doping Rules 2021.

“The whole process was conducted transparently and adhering to the Adamas Anti-Doping Rules 2021 and International Standard for Results Management (ISRM) in force,” Adamas said in a statement today.

Last June, Adamas announced that a track and field athlete failed a doping test at the Malaysia Athletics Federation (MAF) Track and Field Championships earlier in February (2023) at the National Sports Council (NSC) Mini Stadium.

Without revealing the athlete’s details, Adamas confirmed that the results were positive for the use of the banned substance sibutramine.

The athlete was then temporarily suspended from participating in any tournament until the outcome of the hearing process.

The athlete also did not request for his ‘B sample’ to be tested and instead opted for a hearing process to be held last July.

Meanwhile, Adamas also reminded every athlete to be fully responsible for substances in their urine or blood samples, which are taken during doping control tests.

“It doesn’t matter if an athlete knowingly or accidentally took the banned substances. As such, all athletes and athlete support staff need to comply with anti-doping rules and understand their responsibilities under the World Anti-Doping Code. -Bernama