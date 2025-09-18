Athletes support anti-doping efforts as AIU welcomes praise

THE Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) expressed gratification over athlete support for its anti-doping efforts in track and field following recent praise from competitors.

AIU chair David Howman responded to comments from French athlete Jimmy Gressier, who credited the organisation after winning the 10,000 metres world championship title.

Gressier produced a stunning sprint finish to defeat Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha in Tokyo, with Sweden’s Andreas Almgren taking bronze.

The French runner became the first European winner since Somalia-born Briton Mo Farah in 2017, breaking East African dominance in the event.

“Today, I beat East Africa. Let’s not kid ourselves, you know I’m not picky, the AIU is doing a huge job and it helps to level the playing field a bit more,“ Gressier stated after his victory.

The AIU has suspended numerous Kenyan runners in recent years, while WADA recently charged Kenya with non-compliance over anti-doping practices.

“As to the comments from the French athlete, that’s really gratifying to hear that athletes are appreciating what we’re doing,“ Howman remarked when asked about Gressier’s praise.

The AIU chair noted regular meetings with the World Athletics Athletes Commission, whose members support more aggressive sanctioning approaches.

“They do want more aggressive sanctioning and they do want more aggressive approaches from all sports in relation to those who are intentionally cheating,“ Howman explained.

Athletes have proposed six-year bans for intentional cheating and additional sanctions for whereabouts failures, according to the AIU chair.

Brett Clothier, head of the AIU, added that athlete recognition of a more level playing field represents fundamental achievement of their mission.

“In terms of Jimmy Gressier, we’re pleased athletes are feeling there’s more of a level playing field,“ Clothier stated.

“It’s fundamentally what we’re trying to achieve at its heart. So for athletes to recognise that, it’s fantastic,“ he concluded. – AFP